Cursed Season 2: Morgana The Widow Refuses To Claim Nimue And Coming To More Details

- Advertisement -

There were a couple of twists at the end of Season 1 which would be fantastic to see explored in a second season, and additionally, there are a couple of revelations that are yet to happen that would be good to see play out.

Here are some things that might happen in Cursed Season 2 (warning: spoilers ahead for Season 1 if you’re not caught up!)

Theory 1: Morgana The Widow Refuses To Claim Nimue

- Advertisement -

Another shocking development observed Morgana successfully kill the embodiment of death known as The Widow. The price for this activity turned out to be that Morgana became her. It was prophesized which Morgana would become the most effective sorceress in the property. How exactly her new position will play into that is only one of Cursed season 1’s most lingering questions. However, as The Widow, she’ll finally have a certain power over death and life. As witnessed by Morgana before her transformation, it was The Widow’s responsibility to claim people’s souls as they expired.

When Nimue first met Morgana, she was already a firm ally of the Fey rebellion. Her support for the cause only grew more passionate as Nimue was picked as the new Fey queen. Though she sometimes disagreed with Nimue’s more pacifistic procedures, she was nonetheless loyal. She demonstrated that through her first act as The Widow – after she revealed her newly terrifying visage to Father Carden and disorientated him sufficient for Nimue to attack. If Nimue is indeed on the verge of death after Iris’s attack, it’d be Morgana’s task to collect her spirit and direct her transition into the afterlife. To be able to carry on the beliefs that Nimue accumulated and the overall enthusiasm for your rebellion, Morgana will probably refuse to observe that responsibility through. It’s unclear how the whole process functions, but it will no doubt be enough to keep Nimue among the land of the living.

Theory 2: The Hidden Save Nimue From Death

Throughout Cursed season 1, Nimue was hailed as extremely powerful, even among talented members of its tribe. This was probably, in large part, due to her legacy as Merlin’s daughter. However, Nimue also claimed a special link to The Hidden. The as-yet indeterminate drive was central to the Fey’s belief system, though only a couple were straight attuned to listen to and evoke it. Nimue was one person. Despite being deemed cursed by members of the village, The Hidden chose Nimue for the coveted role of The Summoner. She was also able to channel her link for it to shield herself from injury, albeit subconsciously, at times of emotional or physical distress.

Across the episodes, Nimue grew less fearful of her skills and even learned to station them effectively. Under Merlin’s guidance, she was able to resurrect an apple tree. She would later use her abilities to bring Gawain back to existence. Therefore, it is clear the Hidden has control over life and death. Given that it was the first to bestow Nimue with her apparent destiny, it could be that The Hidden Thing won’t believe it fulfilled and restore her entire life. The Hidden’s resurrection, as well as most of its abilities, also seemed tied to nature. Gawain was absorbed by grass after Nimue’s spell. Nimue was surrounded by water, which might function as a similar conduit. If that is the situation, Nimue might not just be back in action but put up her famed Lady of the Lake character through Cursed season 2.