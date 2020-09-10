Cursed 2: Interesting Theories And Predictions With Makers Teased About The Upcoming Season

- Advertisement -

Season 2 of Cursed has not yet been renewed, but that hasn’t stopped the cast and crew from discussing it. Netflix is ​​expected to declare whether Cursed will have another season in the forthcoming months and will demonstrate the creators and actors of this show prepared to go whenever the show is renewed, especially a few major changes for the season following the conclusion of the current series two.

Nimue will be resurrected – and be stronger than ever

At the Season 1 finale, Nimue was captured by arrows and disappeared into the water in a collapse that would be enough to kill anyone.

- Advertisement -

But Nimue isn’t any ordinary man – no average fey — and, given she’s the most important character of the show, it’s definitely not the last we’ve seen of her. The fact that water played an important role in her “ending,” taking into consideration the history of her role as the Lady of the Lake in Arthurian mythology, indicates her abilities could morph, become more powerful, and also become more tied into the water or at least the water will play an integral part in her recovery and become a part of herself. Really, she may re-emerge because of the Lady of the Lake in a certain manner.

The Red Spear’s true identity as Guinevere will probably be revealed – and she’ll connect with Arthur.

Though her identity was not supported in Cursed Season 1, many fans (especially those who have read the book the show relies on) believe that the Red Spear is actually Guinevere. She had a very minor moment with Arthur in battle during the previous episode, which foreshadowed a possible future relationship.

If Season 2 goes forward, we will likely find out more about the Red Spear along with her actual identity and see more interactions between her and Arthur.

More About Morgana

Nimue is not the only powerful witch in the damn world. In the season 1 finale, Morgan (Shalom Brune-Franklin) gains a new set of powers, as he becomes the harbinger of this widow’s death.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the Arthur Devon Terrell actor stated that he could use these powers for better or for worse in season 2. When asked about his choice to perform Arthur, Terrell said, “I didn’t wish to create a functionality that could sit on the fence. I wanted to select a direction that would make me vulnerable at one stage.” Karun, when did I believe it. You are getting to be a leader. And this is really the beginning of a long journey.