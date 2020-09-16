Criminal Season 2: Release Date, Cast And Here Are All The Details You Need To Know

- Advertisement -

If you haven’t seen season 1, then you have missed a lot, and if you have, then Mark your calendars and make some time for Criminal season two.

As we all understand, the series revolves around police interrogation scenes, police politics, and some romance. Every episode focuses on a single offense, in which we can see one suspect getting interrogated by a team of police investors. Few on one aspect of the glass and the rest, on the contrary, to catch any clue they can to get answers for their questions. This prevents us from blinking our eyes for a second or 2.

When is Criminal season 2 on Netflix?

The criminal is back for a four-part second season on 16th September 2020.

Three international variants accompanied the first season– Criminal: France, Criminal: Spain, and Criminal: Germany, each following a different set of suspects and officers.

But it seems like only the UK version will probably be returning for the current — but show creator Jim Field Smith has said, “we would love to do a lot of others [versions from other countries] for sure.”

Who’s in the cast of Criminal? Alex Daniels – Kit Harington

One principal defendant interviewed in season two is Alex Daniels, who’s played with Kit Harington.

In the series, Alex is an estate agent who has been accused of rape by one of his team.

Harington is, of course, famous for playing Jon Snow in Game of Thrones.

Criminal marks his first return to television screens because the HBO series came to an end in 2019.

Julia Bryce – Sophie Okonedo

Sophie Okonedo is your very first guest star of the show as she plays with Julia Bryce in the opening episode.

Bryce is a suspect and has been brought in following her husband is convicted of murder.

Okonedo is an Oscar-nominated actor who has also appeared in shows such as Flack and the movie Hotel Rwanda.

The star is also a much-celebrated theatre actress and recently starred opposite Ralph Fiennes on the West End.