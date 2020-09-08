Home TV Series Netflix Criminal Season 2: All You Need To Know About Release Date, Cast...
Netflix

Criminal Season 2: All You Need To Know About Release Date, Cast And Plot.

By- Akanksha
Netflix has confirmed CRIMINAL season 2 with a follow-up to the international crime anthology series in the works.

Within the walls of an interrogation room and with time running out, London investigators go after three suspects, each accused of a grievous crime.

Criminal Drama first premiered in September 2019, with all 12 episodes available to binge-watch on Netflix.

Criminal served up standalone episodes based around police interrogations as a group of police officers trying to catch suspects against the clock.

In other terms, it can be said that the Criminal is perhaps one of the most exciting new experiments from Netflix.

Release Date

Season two is confirmed and will be out on Netflix on September 16 with four new episodes.

The first season came out in September 2019, so it can be expected that the new season will come around the same time.

The show’s uniqueness is each episode will be a standalone story as the police try to nail a suspect.

Cast

Season 1 of the UK series featured Katherine Kelly, Line of Duty‘s Rochenda Sandall, Nicholas Pinnock, Shubham Saraf, and Lee Ingleby as the team of police officers, while David Tennant, Hayley a

There is no major change in the original cast. Still, four brand new suspects have been announced – Game of Thrones star Kit Harington, comedian, writer, and Catastrophe actor Sharon Horgan, Oscar-nominated Hotel Rwanda star Sophie Okonedo and The Big Bang Theory’s Kunal Nayyar. It marks Kit’s first big TV role since Game of Thrones finished last year.

Akanksha

