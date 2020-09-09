Crash Landing On You season 2 : Release Date, Cast,Plot,And what we know so far?

- Advertisement -

Crash Landing on your season 2: Following a very successful first season , the amorous comedy/drama could eventually be coming after its first Release on December 14th, 2019. Using its distinctive Story, this south Korean TV series is led at Lee Jeong-Hyo. It was aired on tvN in South Korea and Netflix global. The series even received compliments from Japan’s ministry of international affairs.

There are speculations that the series may not come back, not on account of the large monetary losses faced with the entertainment market. However, with the fanbase creating an internet request to keep the show with almost 10k signs, it appears probable we’ll be visiting another season sometime in 2021.

Overview

The series is all about the unlikely romance between Ri Jeong-hook and Yoon Se-ri. The latter that resides in South Korea, crash lands in a woods in North Korea following a tornado blows her off path. Ri Jeong-hook that appears to be a priest at the North Korean Special Police Force, astonishingly determines to help her hide and also to assist her return to South Korea secretly. The Story past that stage revolves around them, gradually falling in love with one another.

Furthermore, a lot of fan theories are talked about online, such as whether Yoon is pregnant at Crash Landing On You season two, so it will be intriguing to see how it performs. The most popular belief is they finally get married and begin a family.

Crash Landing On You Cast and characters

The primary form Appears to return unchanged as fans had expected, which brings down the record to:

Hyun Bin as Ri Jeong-hyeok

Son Ye-jin As Yoon Se-ri

Kim Jung-Hyun as Gu Seung-Joon

Park Hyung-soo as Yoon Se-Hyung

Hwang Woo-Seul-Hye as Do Hye-Ji

Kin Young-min as Jeong Man-bok

Choi Dae-hoon as Yoon Se-Joon

Seo Ji-Hye as Seo Dan

Nam Kyung-up as Yoon Jeung-pyeong

Crash Landing On You Season 2

In any event, this show has people throughout the world waiting patiently for the next season to be declared eventually. Judging from the ratings and possible of the series, it is almost like they can not fail with this series!