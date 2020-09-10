Crash Landing on You Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Other Update !!!

- Advertisement -

It has been over half a season since Crash Landing You fell its finale. Now fans of Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin can no longer wait to see these again in Season 2. Here we are going to show some facts based on what we believe Crash Landing You Season 2 can not be avoided and the founders will surely work on it in the future.

Primarily, Crash Landing on You is yet to be revived for Season 2. The show starring Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin is your highest rated tvN drama along with the third highest-rated South Korean TV drama in cable television series. The show stole Netflix’s viewers’ hearts throughout the planet. Variety Magazine named it as one of’The Best International Shows on Netflix’. Time Magazine also rated it as one of the best Korean dramas on Netflix.

According to Sports Kyunghyang, Crash Landing You has stayed in the Top 10 on the Netflix application in Japan ever since its release in February. The figures demonstrate that Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin starring series is at par with the prevalence of Winter Sonata, which made a massive hit across Asia years ago.

Fans are ardently waiting for the renewal of Crash Landing on You Season two. They once more want to find the romantic saga between Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin’s characters, Ri Jeong-hook and Yoon Se-ri in the second season. You’ll be amazed to understand that watching Crash Landing on You has also become a syndrome in Japan despite her worsening relationship with South Korea.

Also, Japan’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Toshimitsu Motegi watched All of the episodes, but what he explained to a Special Editor of the Mainichi Newspaper, Takao Yamada. “The notion of creating a romantic comedy of this love line between a North Korean soldier and a South Korean businesswoman is fresh. The drama replicated life in North Korea as realistic as possible,” Takao Yamada complimented Crash Landing on You while saying in a column.

Many fans may not know that a request was also launched in support of renewing Crash Landing on You Season 2. So far, it’s received over 9k signatures. Among multiple hints for a further storyline, one crucial thing is the urge to see Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin’s personalities, Ri Jeong-hook and Yoon Se-ri getting married and starting a family. Many fans have remarked that the show deserves another season.

We believe the renewal for Crash Landing on You for Season 2 is postponed due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic. Hyun Bin’s return to South Korea in September is exceptionally expected to open a different door with this particular globally-acclaimed series.