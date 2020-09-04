Home TV Series Netflix Cowboy Bebop Live Action Season 1 : Release Date, Plot, Cast And...
Cowboy Bebop Live Action Season 1 : Release Date, Plot, Cast And More Other Info

By- Anand mohan
Netflix is trying to enlarge its market by going into the anime world. Along with this now, Netflix is also adapting numerous anime series into live-action series. As of this moment, Netflix is working on two significant live-action adaptations of anime.

Cowboy Bebop is a sci-fi series, an adaptation of a manga of the same name. Hajime Yatate is the writer of this manga series. So without wasting much time, let’s talk about the updates concerning the forthcoming live-action adaptation of the anime series.

Plot

The story of the anime occurs in the background of this year 2071. An era where humanity has taken with all the planets and moons of the solar system. Speaking of the flashback, around fifty years past, the current times, Earth becomes uninhabitable because of an accident because of hyperspace gateway.

To keep an eye on the offense rates happening in the solar system, a set is formed. That’s that the Inter Solar System Police legalize bounty hunters, also known as “Cowboys.” Their job is to chase criminals across the solar system and deliver them to justice.

As of now, besides that, there no other official information available concerning what else the series will hold for us.

Cast

The main cast of the live-action version of Cowboy Bebop is as follows:

John Cho will perform as Spike Spiegel.
Alex Hassell will play the role of Vicious.
Danielle Pineda as Faye Valentine
Mustafa Shakir in the role of Jet Black

Release Date

As of this moment, there no particular date for the launch of Cowboy Bebop. But significantly, there will be a delay in this launch. Due to John Cho’s injury on place. Cho suffered an accident during the last shoot of a”well-rehearsed routine.” After this, John promptly flew back to Los Angeles for an operation, and the doctors suggested him for long bed rest.

Because of this injury, there’ll be a delay of nearly seven weeks and more, until John recovers completely.

As of this moment, the creation of the series is in a pause. But we can expect it to restart sometime around September this year.

If everything goes alright and gets back on track, then we anticipate a prior release. We can anticipate the live-action of the series Cowboy Bebop to launch in the Summers or Fall of 2021. And when things don’t get back to track punctually, the release can occur as late as 2022.

