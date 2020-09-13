Cowboy Bebop Live Action Season 1: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Other Updates You Need To Know

- Advertisement -

Originally featured in Japan in 1998, the science fiction Cowboy Bebop is set to debut on the streaming giant Netflix. The edition of this series was upgraded, although it is anticipated that the manufacturers will still be the same.

Release Date

Netflix isn’t certain to release the season anytime soon as not official launch date has been announced yet. A region of the cast, John Cho had suffered a knee injury, because of the creation was temporarily halted in the second half of 2019. Looking at the current situation because of the pandemic, it is likely that the fans will have to wait until 2021.

Cast

The series Cowboy Bebop Live Action Season 1 comes with an amazing cast. The characters who have been validated for 10 seasons are —

John Cho as Spike Spiegel

Alex Hassell as Vicious

Daniella Pineda as Faye Valentine

Elena Satine as Julia

Mustafa Shakir as jet Black

Plot

The plot of the original Cowboy Bobep is set in the year 2071. The majority of the human culture has settled on the rocky planets and the moon, and the Earth is uninhabited. There’s a rise in criminal activities and the growth of crime rates across the solar system. Chasing the offenders is the team that contains Spike Siegal as a former hitman and exiled member of Red Dragons, Jet Black a former ISSP officer. They are accompanied by hacking woman Edward Wong, con artist Faye Valentine and Ein, the Welsh Corgi with human intelligence.

Trailer

There’s not an official trailer of the series nonetheless. Although, we can expect the release and trailer around the autumn of 2021. The patience and wait for the season are worth it as the cast and story plot is one of the best combinations.

Stay safe and stay tuned for additional updates on Cowboy Bobep Live Action Season 1!