Cowboy Bebop Live Action Season 1: Netflix’s Live-Action Cowboy Bebop Faye Costume Change Is A Good Thing

- Advertisement -

Netflix is shifting an iconic aspect of Cowboy Bebop for their live-action show: Faye’s costume. Cowboy Bebop is among the most popular and beloved anime of all time, but the news that a live-action series has been made for Netflix left many fans with pause whether the original can be improved and what iconic details may be altered. In the case of Faye’s revealing costume, but the shift is a fantastic thing.

Cowboy Bebop is an anime series that ran for 26 episodes in 1998 and instantly became one of the most acclaimed anime series ever produced. Cowboy Bebop has an approachable narrative about a team of misfit bounty hunters who travel the galaxy with hopes of locating their next big score but are extremely grateful to just survive for one more day. The anime expertly mashes science fiction together with many other genres to create remarkable stories and character studies. Add to that a phenomenal soundtrack of vibrant jazz monitors along with Cowboy Bebop creates an addictive energy that’s hard to replicate.

- Advertisement -

It has recently been announced that Cowboy Bebop will likely be brought to life via a live-action Netflix series. John Cho, Mustafa Shakir, and Daniella Pineda lead the series as the crew of the planet-hopping Bebop. One of the adaptation’s writers, Javier Grillo-Marxuach, has opened about some of the facts about this new update on the traditional anime. Grillo-Marxuach has talked about how important it is to retain the classic anime’s character, however, despite being faithful to the source material there are still certain details which are going to receive alterations, among which will be Faye Valentine’s outfit.

Hopefully, the brand new Cowboy Bebop will continue to keep the same color scheme for Faye’s costume since they take her appearance in another way. Regardless, costumes and hairstyles are an element of adaptations that audiences expect to get changed. There are a lot more significant details to be concerned about and provided that this edition of Faye rings true, it is not important how she dresses. All things considered, it seems like it is going to be the same Cowboy Bebop at the end of the day.