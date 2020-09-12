Coronovirus live updates: Serum Institute of India said that Covid-19 vaccine trial will resume after DCGI approval

- Advertisement -

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: British clinical trials for its AstraZeneca-Oxford University Covid-19 vaccine have been declared following confirmation by the Medicines Health Regulatory Authority (MHRA) that it was safe to do so, the company said on Saturday. The late-stage trials of this vaccine were suspended this week following a negative response at a volunteer in the UK. Following this, the Serum Institute of India (SII) too had paused the continuing clinical trials of the vaccine candidate in India.

Cautioning individuals against decreasing their guard till a successful anti-coronavirus medication is manufactured, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday created a slogan in Hindi to push home his point. He said, ‘Jab tak dawai nahi, tab tak dhilai nahi’ (No carelessness till a medicine is found).

India reported almost 1 lakh (97,570) coronavirus instances in the last 24 hours ending 8 am on Saturday. For this, the entire tally went past the 46 lakh-mark to reach 46,59,985. Additionally, as numerous as 1,201 deaths reported during the exact same interval pushed the death toll to 77,472. At the moment, the country has 9,58,316 active instances and 36,24,197 individuals who’ve been treated and discharged.

Globally, over 28 million have been changed while 915,356 have succumbed to the virus so far and as numerous as 19,215,800 have recovered. The United States of America continued to remain the worst-affected, followed by India and Brazil.