coronavirus upgrade for the US reveals a worrying trend — COVID-19 instances are on the increase again, at a bit more than half the nation.

The information proves that coronavirus instances are increasing at an alarming-enough rate in four nations,

specifically, that they should probably look at imposing a lockdown of some sort.

To date, there have been over 6 million supported coronavirus instances in the usa.

The latest coronavirus update from the group in Johns Hopkins University tracking the daily changes in data related to the COVID-19 pandemic indicates that as of Tuesday,

there were over 6 million confirmed cases of the virus in america thus far.

Additionally, over 184,000 deaths are confirmed in the US.

That is an indicator that the pandemic’s effects stay so harmful —

but what is worse is that the pandemic is growing more of a gathering storm across the US in the moment.

The latest data indicates that new coronavirus cases are up in a little more than half of the country.

In 26 states as of Sunday, to be specific, compared to gains seen in 12 countries per week ago. New coronavirus instances were falling in the aggregate for at least a month,

but this study shows that they’ve plateaued today to approximately 40,000 new cases or so each day.

Moreover, Midwest countries are visiting lots of the new growth in cases, such as in the Dakotas.

As we noted , North Dakota by one measure could be seeing the worst new COVID-19 outbreak in the US at the moment.

If you turn to the Harvard Global Health Institute’s colour-coded map of coronavirus risk rates across the US

(which appears at the moving average of fresh daily cases per 100,000 people),

this metric helps pinpoint four countries specifically where the risk level is such that they should think about a lockdown of some sort.

The countries include:

Alabama. Its warning signals include the following: Does it have a high new case rate of 27.3 per 100,000 people,

which should activate a new stay-at-home order based on this HGHI map

however also the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center also shows the state has a high rate of favorable coronavirus evaluations, in 17.1%.

Iowa.

As stated by the HGHI map as of the time of this writing,

Iowa has the maximum rate of daily new coronavirus cases in the US — 34.6 per 100,000 individuals.

And it’s already ventured down the off-road road using a partial lockdown,

shutting down establishments like bars in six counties.

On Monday, we pointed to data from, which proves that the nation’s record week

that ended August 28 means it is currently coping with a few of

the greatest coronavirus case increases from the nation at this time on a per-capita basis.

Additionally, cases in North Dakota are up 64 percent from two weeks ago,

with the country now seeing about 214 cases every day normally.

South Dakota.

The problem in South Dakota has worsened in the aftermath of

the controversial Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, which brought a large crowd of anti-maskers to the region.

The nation’s latest data from the HGHI is revealing 29.2 new daily instances of coronavirus per 100,000. Likewise, in accordance with,

South Dakota is reporting a coronavirus infection rate of 1.31 and a positive test rate of 17.8%.