Coronavirus update we get from 1 day to another will add reminders about actions we could take to protect our health

and the wellbeing of others, such as social distancing and wearing a face mask.

Health experts are starting to remind people that there’s also a very simple activity

we can do in order to complement wearing a face mask which may help restrict the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

That task is controlling our talking volume rather than speaking loudly across others — which can spread coronavirus particles.

At this point, most of the coronavirus updates we get these days include reminders of

the necessary actions we can take to bring a stop to this coronavirus pandemic which everybody should already be aware of by now.

Social distancing, avoiding crowds, and wearing face masks are such actions at the peak of the list, and universally regarded as such by health specialists —

but do not let this fool you into thinking there’s nothing else you can do to help curb the continued spread of this COVID-19 virus.

Really, experts also point to a simple action we should be carrying along with matters such as wearing face masks in public.

Those experts include Jose Jimenez, a professor at the University of Colorado at Boulder who studies disease transmission,

and who recently told The Atlantic which most of us must stop talking so loudly.

Sounds simple and perhaps even borderline absurd, right?

But it’s real and linked to the fact that talking loudly raises the chance of you spreading viral contaminants out of your mouth to people around you.

“Every route of viral transmission goes down if we talked less, or talked less eloquent, in public spaces,” Jimenez said.

“This is just a very clear fact.

Do not forget; it is not only talking loudly. For additional cases of this exact same type of thing in action,

singing in a group like a church choir has the capability to spread viral droplets.

That’s because people are singing loudly, throwing their voices,

that kind of thing.

The CDC’s research took a peek at the same church choir, in particular

discovering that after a 2.5-hour choir practice attended by 61 people,

including a”symptomatic index individual,” 32 confirmed coronavirus cases emerged as did 20″probably secondary COVID-19 cases.

” Three patients had been hospitalize, and 2 die.

there’s also research that demonstrates the reverse —

which whispering correlates to some decrease coronavirus danger level.

The most recent statistics from Johns Hopkins University proves that there have now been over 6 million coronavirus instances in the US found so far,

along with more than 185,000 coronavirus-related deaths.

Hopefully, more people embracing these simple activities can help to bring the increases in those metrics into a halt.