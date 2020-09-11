Cobra Kai Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Know The All Major Updates

- Advertisement -

Cobra Kai season 3 is coming, with a teaser from streaming giant Netflix showing a little of what we might expect as it arrives on the service in 2021.

Whether you binged the Karate Kid follow-up after its current Netflix release or you’ve been a fan since its YouTube Red debut, there’s a lot to be excited about as we look ahead to Cobra Kai season 3. However, at the risk of becoming an overprotective sensei, it’s on us to warn you that this guide is going to contain some pretty gigantic spoilers for season 1 and 2 of Cobra Kai as we discuss what may happen next.

- Advertisement -

At the end of Cobra Kai season two, things seem pretty bad for most of the characters. Kreese (Martin Kove), astonishing no-one, went complete villain, revealing he had managed to swindle both the Cobra Kai fitness centre and its students off from Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka). Lawrence’s star pupil Miguel (Xolo Maridueña) is in intensive care following a tumble during a brawl involving the Miyagi-Do dojo belonging to Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and the Cobra Kai kids.

LaRusso hasn’t escaped completely unscathed, either. His obsession with Cobra Kai has driven away from his wife, and his daughter Sam (Mary Mouser) is in the hospital thanks to the injuries she suffered in the Cobra Kai / Miyagi-Do punch up.

The show ends with Johnny and Daniel in pieces, blaming themselves for the mess that closes out the second season of Cobra Kai.

And that’s Cobra Kai in Short. It gives something you do not get elsewhere. On the one hand, it is a show about middle-aged men and the harm their obsession with the past is doing to them and the people around them. On the other, it is approximately two rival dojos of hormone-fuelled, adolescent karate masters kicking seven shades out of each other.

If you’re eagerly anticipating Cobra Kai season 3 — and after that description, we can not imagine why you would not be — here is what there is to know so far.

Cobra Kai season 3 release date

Cobra Kai season three will be released on Netflix sometime in 2021.

Prove co-creator Jon Hurwitz teased the news on Twitter, stating the season has already been edited and filmed. “Ready to go,” he noticed.

This means season 3 might debut as early as January or February.

That is a relief to antsy fans because so many movie and television productions are postponed due to this coronavirus pandemic. However, Cobra Kai season 3 was able to finish filming until the end of 2019.

Co-creator Josh Heald told CBR, “Happily with season 3, we wrapped production prior to the end of 2019… We’re still doing some finishing touches to its effects and some quality checks on season 3 while the quarantine facet of the pandemic was just beginning but we ended our final combination — the last major piece of post-production — that was done in-person with increasing champagne and eating cupcakes and all the things you do to feel as if you are at your complete unhealthiest coming from the conclusion of a season.”

Cobra Kai season 3 cast: who we expect to return

The Netflix teaser shows hardly any on who may be reappearing for season 3. Original characters Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) will reunite, in addition to Miguel (Xolo Maridueña).

There are still story threads hanging around for a couple of characters you should expect to make a return, but we are not a hundred per cent certain they are going to be making an appearance just yet.

There is Robby Keene, Johnny’s son, for one. He’s spent the previous two seasons training beneath Daniel LaRusso. After he had been accountable for the collapse that places Miguel on life-support, he fled for the hills.

There’s also John Kreese, who’s currently in charge of the titular Cobra Kai dojo after sneaking it at the shocking season two finale. He’s undoubtedly cruising for a bruising at this stage, and it wouldn’t be a satisfying season 3 when he didn’t get at least some kind of comeuppance.

Afterwards, there’s Miguel’s mother, Carmen Diaz (Vanessa Rubio) who was also, temporarily, Johnny’s love interest near the end of season 2. Diaz signifies a happier life and a route towards normality, so it’d be good to see her reunite here. Season 2 ended with Johnny missing a Facebook friend request from high school girlfriend and Karate Kid personality Ali Mills (played by Elisabeth Shue in the original movie ), which could mean we’ll have some sort of love triangle on our palms at the new show.

For now, though, a lot of this is wishful thinking. You can place each of these possible returning characters around the’maybe’ pile since Netflix is keeping quiet about who might be reappearing for now.

Cobra Kai season 3 plot and spoilers

When Cobra Kai season three is released, it will have some major cliffhangers to solve.

First is that the health and status of Miguel, who was badly injured after a fight broke out at school. He also Robby got right into it, but so did other members of the Cobra Kai crew. Samantha also received a few scrapes, leading her mother to give Daniel a request to close down Miyagi-do.

The fight also contributes to Johnny losing control over Cobra Kai, with most of his pupils pledging to trace Kreese (who secretly took over the distance while Johnny was on his visit to San Bernardino). Despondent and guilt-ridden, Johnny throws his cell phone off at the shore — overlooking a Facebook friend petition from his old high school flame, Ali.

When season 3 premieres, there might be a time leap. Zabka told Collider,”[Johnny] wasn’t doing too well in the end of Season two, and you know, it takes up a little bit later in time after Season 2, Season 3 will, and that means you are likely to satisfy the result of exactly what those events would do to somebody like Johnny Lawrence.”

Since we know that Maridueña filmed season 3, Miguel survives his injuries. Whether he is recovered enough to return to karate training is your question.

As for Ali’s friend petition, it prompted speculation that Elisabeth Shue is the next first movie cast member to reprise her character from the sequence. But there is no confirmation yet that she will appear.

Netflix’s season 3 teaser indicates that Daniel goes to Okinawa, which he last visited in The Karate Kid II. Therefore, we may see him reencounter Chozen (Yuji Okumoto) and Kumiko (Tamlyn Tomita).