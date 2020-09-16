Cobra kai season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Need To Know

- Advertisement -

The spirit of The Karate Kid remains alive and well thanks to Cobra Kai, the YouTube Red series that has ever turned into a new lease of existence on Netflix. The series — which is well worth a watch — brings back Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) decades following their struggle from the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament. And, best still, Cobra Kai season 3 is incoming!

The next season concluded with things not looking good for anybody. Kreese (Martin Kove) went complete villain, and Miguel (Xolo Maridueña) has found himself in intensive care after a brawl between the Miyagi-Do dojo and the Cobra Kai children. LaRusso’s daughter Sam (Mary Mouser) is also in hospital after the fight. Nobody is doing too sexy, basically, but hopefully, things are going to be on the up in the new episodes. However, when does Cobra Kai return? Please keep reading to learn about the Cobra Kai season 3 release date, trailer, cast, and everything else we all know thus far.

The show’s official twitter account has confirmed that the Cobra Kai release date is 2021. Regrettably, neither Netflix nor series co-creator Jon Hurwitz has revealed the exact date, even though filming had wrapped in September 2019.

Talking to CBR, Josh Heald, the series’s other co-creator, confirmed that they wrapped before the end of 2019, adding that Cobra Kai season 3 is pretty much ready to proceed. “Thankfully, with year , we wrapped production before the end of 2019 and we wrapped post-production,” Heald said.

They finished the final mix at the start of quarantine”with raising champagne and eating cupcakes and all the things you do to feel as if you’re at your complete unhealthiest coming from the completion of a season.” After in 2021 though? We do not know just yet, but the earlier, the better!

Cobra Kai season 3 trailer and plot

We know very little about what is in store concerning plot, and there is 1 question we’re all desperately hoping to get a response to: does Miguel pull through?

Well, we’ve got a resolution to the question of”does Miguel die? ” as Xolo Maridueña has confirmed that he’s back for season 3. In a tweet from November 2019, the actor wrote: “Season 4 wrap around Cobra Kai. Cannot wait for you guys to view how the wonderful job this group has put together. I am grateful for everyone’s hard work and commitment and humbled to be part of the Cobra Kai familia.” He later explained he meant to write”season 3″ instead of”season 4″ — that the series hasn’t yet been renewed for a fourth season just yet.

It’s looking like we might get a change of scenery this season too, as Hurwitz affirmed that a part of filming took place in Okinawa — what is Johnny up to over there? The short teaser above — which is mainly a recap of everything that’s happened so far — also hints that we might find out more about the mythical Mr Miyagi.

As it stands, all we can do is bet until we’ve got a full Cobra Kai season 3 trailer. Meanwhile, Johnny Lawrence himself, William Zabka, has assured us all that year three will knock this up a gear. “It is not likely to disappoint,” Zabka advised pop culture. “However, it’s also unexpected. The 1 thing that the writers are so great with is that if you tried to monitor this by Season 1 out of episode one, you could not since there are several casts and turns and ups and downs, and it continues in Season 3.”

Kreese actor Martin Kove has also contested season 3. “You’re going to see a whole lot of leadership [from Kreese],” that he later said. “Unquestionably there’ll be a lot of — that I can’t expound on how much activity — but there is a terrific amount of this, and you’re going to see the prowess. I can’t really say very much, however it is rather exciting. And it’s very surprising. All the components, very unexpected. And you’ll be very happy because it goes farther into the tales of the characters you love.”

Cobra Kai season 3 cast

We know for a fact Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), and Miguel (Xolo Maridueña) will return — and there are some loose threads from previous seasons which could mean we could expect some old buddies to look again, too.

Johnny’s son Robby Keen, by way of example, spent the previous two seasons training under LaRusso, but he fled after putting Miguel on life support. There’s no confirmation on when we’ll see him again. Miguel’s mother Carmen (Vanessa Rubio) also looked briefly in season two as Johnny’s love interest — perhaps that will rekindle, and Johnny will obtain some sense of stability?

While Netflix is keeping hush about returning characters, John Kreese has also been verified to reappear. The big bad is now running things in the Cobra Kai dojo after stealing it in that shocking season two finale.

While you await Cobra Kai’s season, check out each of the very best new Netflix films and reveals worthy of binging.