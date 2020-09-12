Cobra Kai Season 3: Netflix Release Date, Cast, Story And Everything You Need To Know

- Advertisement -

Cobra Kai turned into a surprise streaming hit for YouTube Originals lineup. Now this series is making its debut on Netflix, with its first two seasons getting available on the streaming service. Of course, the next major question is: When is the Cobra Kai Season 3 release date on Netflix?

Cobra Kai Season 3 Release Date

Cobra Kai season 3 will be Released on Netflix sometime in 2021.

Prove co-creator Jon Hurwitz teased the information on Twitter, stating the season has already been filmed and edited. “Ready to go,” he noticed.

This means season 3 might debut as early as January or February.

Cobra Kai season 3 cast

We all know for a fact Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), and Miguel (Xolo Maridueña) will return — and there are a number of loose threads from past seasons which might mean we could expect some old friends to appear again, also.

Johnny’s son Robby Keen, by way of example, spent the last two seasons training beneath LaRusso, but he fled after placing Miguel on life support. There’s no confirmation on when we’ll see him again. Miguel’s mother Carmen (Vanessa Rubio) also appeared briefly in year 2 as Johnny’s love interest — perhaps that will reestablish and Johnny will gain some sense of equilibrium?

While Netflix is keeping hush about returning characters, John Kreese has also been confirmed to reappear. The large bad is now running things in the Cobra Kai dojo after stealing it in that shocking season two finale.

Cobra Kai Season 3 Story

It is clear that sooner or later, Season 3 of Cobra Kai will release. And in the preceding season, the story has ended on a really climactic scene. The characters were guilt-ridden and a few of them were ravaged too. It would be intriguing to see this in Season 3 of this martial arts drama if Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence will have the ability to proceed in the past or never. Thus far, the story of the drama has revolved around the competition of the two-character.