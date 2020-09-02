Classroom Of The Elite Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All About The Show

- Advertisement -

Animes have been really trending these days, and it is even being liked by people all around the world. Now imagine how wonderful it would be for the Millenials if animes are mixed with high school drama sort of things. Well, good news there…! Classroom of the Elite is the perfect show for you to watch. The first season of the series is already available on the streaming service and now we got some details about Classroom of the Elite season 2. So for people who haven’t watched it yet, you guys are missing some great content, and for people who watched it and loved it, we have brought you some great news.

About the show

Throughout our lives, we get to hear that it’s unfair to judge students and their capabilities based on their marks and this is what Classroom of the Elite deals with. The show sets a different standard by not testing a student’s standard merely by some theory or written examination. And that’s what makes it an extraordinary show. The show is an adaptation from a light novel penned by Syohgo Kinugasa. And it was also turned into a manga series in 2016.

Will there be a Classroom of the Elite season 2?

Well, yes there are fair chances for the arrival of Classroom of the Elite season 2. The first season of the series revolved around just three volumes of the manga series and there are still thirteen volumes left open for the story for the second season.

When will Classroom of the Elite season 2 release?

Classroom of the Elite season 1 came up on the screens in July 2017 and it ran for around two months and ended in September 2017. The show had a total of twelve episodes. Talking about the arrival of season 2, there’s no official release date announced by the makers yet, but we could expect it to land sometime in 2021.

Plot for Classroom of the Elite season 2

Well, not much has been officially revealed about the plot but according to our assumptions, season 2 will be based on the story of the fourth volume.