Citrus Season 2: Returning For Season Source Substance For Everything A Fan Should Know!

Citrus Season 2: It is a Japanese yuri manga series, created by Saburouta. An anime television series adaptation, consisting of 12 episodes by Passione, premiered between January and March 2018. It was led by Takeo Takahashi.

The show follows, the narrative of Yuzu Aihara, a fun-loving trendy town girl, transfers to a new neighbourhood and High school as her mom remarries a different guy. Yuzu is much more engrossed with boys and fashion than studying, she struggles to correct at conservative girls’ college and often clashes with Mei Aihara, the stunning and hardworking student council.

The narrative moves forward with a spin, as Mei appears to be Yuzu’s step-sister, with whom she has to share a bedroom. As they remain together, the animosity lessens and they learn more about each other.

While the confusion develops as Yuzu begins developing romantic feelings for her step-sister Mei. Its been two decades, since the anime season one premiered, however, the yuri series have not got ready to get a follow-up period.

Is Citrus Returning For Season 2?

Despite the yuri series with a huge fan base, it received low ratings and negative reviews on IMDB and My anime list. Hence, the Studio Passione may be discouraged from beating the anime show for a second season.

Source Substance Available For Season 2

The season 1 of Citrus finished with finishing the fourth volume of the first manga. Hence, there’s a chance that season 2 will pick up the plot from there.

The first manga series consists of 10 volumes, so we have six more volumes left to research. Season 1 concluded in October 2018 but the source material is obsessed with the Japanese yuri.

In November 2019 Mangaka Saburoto also created a spin-off series Citrus Plus and it was a huge hit. Fans are expecting, the anime adaptation will soon be returning for another season as a lot of source material can be obtained.