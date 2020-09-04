Home Entertainment Christian Music Superstar Lauren Daigle's
By- Shankar
Christian Music Superstar Lauren Daigle’s ‘You Say’ Is The First Song To Spend one hundred Weeks At No. 1

Every 12 months, Christian Music Superstar numerous songs manipulate to spend ten or greater weeks at No. 1 on any of Billboard’s “Hot” charts—those tallies that rank the maximum-consumed singles in each style (or the all-encompassing Hot a hundred) via combining sales, radio play, and streaming activity—however any run atop one list that stretches into double-digit frames continues to be thought to be a big win for the artist.

Now, for the primary time ever, one music has reached one hundred weeks at No. 1.

Christian Music Superstar Lauren Daigle’s “You Say” is steady at No. 1 in this week’s Hot Christian Songs chart, which ranks the first-class-acting tracks that fall beneath the “Christian” label one-hundredth frame.

“You Say” can keep atop the Hot Christian Songs chart thanks to healthy sales and streams, while radio doesn’t issue lots into its continued success. This frame, the unstoppable song, is likewise a non-mover at No. 1 at the Christian Streaming Songs listing thanks to 4 million performs on sites like Spotify and Apple Music (in step with Billboard), even as it dips from 0.33 to fourth place on the Christian Digital Song Sales ranking. The remarkable destroy isn’t always presently present at the 50-spot Christian Airplay tally.

