Chrisley Knows Best Season 8: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, And Latest Information By Netflix

Chrisley Knows Best season: It is an American series in the real estate life of Todd Chrisley and his wealthy family. The series revolves around the Chrisley family and also there ups and downs.

Chrisley Knows Best Season 8

Release date

The first season premiered in April 2014 and is of 8 episodes. The second season it premiered in October 2014. So on, season 7 has been released in May 2019. It is simple to view it on various streaming sites.

The first instalment of Chrisley Knows Best season 8 was aired on July 22 in 2020 only. However, the date for the last episode or the number of attacks will be there’s still unknown because of the pandemic, and all you may need to wait around for more for the rest of the episodes and its conclusion.

The trailer of season 8 has been already released. And if you haven’t watched it yet then go watch it.

Cast

Michael Todd Chrisley is generally Called Todd (main lead)
Julie Chrisley ( Todd’s Wife)
Kylie Chrisley ( todd’s eldest son)
Lindsie Chrisley Campbell (Todd’s oldest daughter using ex-wife Teresa Terry)
Chase Chrisley (Todd and Julie’s eldest son)
Savannah Chrisley ( Todd and Julie’s oldest daughter)
Grayson Chrisley (Todd and Julie’s youngest son)
Chloe Chrisley ( Kyle’s young daughter)
Faye Chrisley ( Todd’s mom )

Plot

The Plot of the show revolves around the Chrisley household and there ups and downs. In season 8 they are planning to marry Nick and all the struggles over the marriage will go to be shown. On the flip side, Todd gets jealous of Julie’s handsome teacher.

Their intrigue relationship dynamics and ultimately their own unique of themselves and much more chaotic pressing plans to wed Nic and Todd struggles to receive his liberty while tired of treated like a child and is learning the way to other hand teacher makes Todd somewhat nervous and Faye investigates the speed relationship.

Grayson, on the other hand, is a teen now. He is so agitated when the family members still treat him like a small kid.

Chrisley Knows Best Season 8: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, And Latest Information By Netflix

