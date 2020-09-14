Chinese virologist claimed coronavirus created in a lab in Wuhan

- Advertisement -

In a stunning revelation, a Chinese virologist has claimed that the coronavirus was created in a government-controlled lab in Wuhan, the first epicentre of the epidemic.

The scientist also offered scientific evidence to back her claims.In a private conversation with”Loose Women”,

a British talk show, scientist Dr Li-Meng Yan said she is delegated to investigate”new pneumonia” at Wuhan.

She stated that she found a cover-up operation regarding coronavirus during her evaluation.

Dr Li-Meng, who coached in virology and immunology in the Hong Kong School of Public Health,

stated she ran two types of study on fresh pneumonia in China – first between December and early January,

and the next one in mid-January, before fleeing to the US from Hong Kong.

“I decided to report this development for my supervisor, who’s also a World Health Organisation (WHO) consultant.

There was no response from the WHO along with my supervisor.

Everyone warned me that don’t cross the right line and maintain silence or else I would be made to disappear,” she said.

The virologist said she had anticipated her manager to”do the ideal thing on behalf of the Chinese authorities and WHO”.

Several nations, including the US, have criticised both China and WHO for covering-up the harshness of the coronavirus outbreak.

Dr Li-Meng disclosed she’d contacted a famous Chinese YouTuber in the US.

The expose, which was in Chinese, said that the Chinese Communist Party was covering up the COVID-19

catastrophe and there was a human-to-human transmission of this virus.

She also said that coronavirus is a”high-mutant virus” that will become an outbreak shortly

and the fish market in Wuhan and the virus’s intermediate hosts were just a”smokescreen”.

The doctor then made the stunning revelation that the”virus isn’t from nature” and it was from a”lab controlled by the Chinese authorities in Wuhan”.

“This is based on the China Military Institute that found and owned some lousy coronavirus named CC45 and ZXC41.

Based on this, after laboratory modification becomes a novel virus,” she said.

Asked if she had scientific evidence about the revelation, Dr Li-Meng said she has intelligence

in the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), local physicians and other individuals across China.

The virologist said she is focusing on a scientific report with a small set of top scientists

throughout the world and the exact same will be printed soon.

The first one is going to come in many days and it will inform the people all of the signs,”

she stated, adding that the coronavirus is a highly contagious and a dangerous virus.

Asked whether she had been worried about her safety after visiting Hong Kong,

the doctor remarks she wanted to deliver the message as soon as possible to the entire world.

“It was really frightening at that time. However, I needed to do it since I am a doctor and I cannot see it occur.

If I don’t tell the facts to the planet, I will be regretful. So, this base that is in New York, help me to covertly leave Hong Kong.

They assist individuals who are against the Chinese authorities,” she added.

Giving an insight into her scientific study, Dr Li-Meng explained anybody, even people who don’t know biology, can read .

Thus, based on this you can recognise and determine this item.

So, I used the signs present in the genome sequence of Sars-CoV-2 to tell folks

why this came from China and why they are the only ones that made it,” she stated.

She said,”You can check, identify and verify it on your own. It’s a vital thing for us to know the roots of the virus. Otherwise, it will be life-threatening for everybody.”