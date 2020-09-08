Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Season 4 will be the final season, every plot and cast details we know so far

- Advertisement -

Warner bros confirmed this series for The CW which was meant to be a companion of the series, Riverdale. But Netflix soon took over the series and quickly renewed the series for two seasons.

While the fans are waiting for the fourth part of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, the Netflix has cancelled the web series. So the fourth season is going to be the final. Let’s round up everything we know so far about the season 4, set to debut in the late 2020. In July 2020, Netflix officially announced the cancellation of the series. Though they have not yet issued an official statement.

It all comes down to one last Chilling Adventure. Our final chapter is coming later this year. Coven forever. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/T0jkwAc1wJ — Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (@sabrinanetflix) July 9, 2020

If Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is confirmed to be cancelled?

It is confirmed, we won’t be seeing more of the Sabrina. Though there is a slight possibility that Netflix or any other network will revive the series, but it is not happening in the near happen.

Showrunner, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa has reacted to this development by thanking everyone, he told TV line.

“Working on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has been an incredible honor from Day One,” said showrunner. “The cast, beginning with Kiernan as everyone’s favorite teen witch, has been an absolute joy. I am beyond thankful to the crew, writers, editors, assistants, and everyone for pouring so much love into this dark dream of a show. I’m also grateful to our partners at Netflix, Warner Bros., Berlanti Television and Archie Comics for letting us tell the story we wanted to tell, the way we wanted to tell it. We can’t wait for everyone to see Part Four.”

Here is the official synopsis for the fourth part by Netflix

In the final eight episodes, “The Eldritch Terrors will descend upon Greendale,” per Netflix. “The coven must fight each terrifying threat one-by-one (The Weird, The Returned, The Darkness to name a few), all leading up to…The Void, which is the End of All Things. As the witches wage war, with the help of The Fright Club, Nick begins to slowly earn his way back into Sabrina’s heart, but will it be too late?”

Ever since the show moved on to Netflix a crossover between the two series, Riverdale and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina was in jeopardy. However the connection between the show still remains and there have been some mentions of the coexistence. But as the show has been cancelled, this rules out the possibility of a future crossover. Who knows if there’s a some sort of Easter egg or cameo in the season 4.

The main characters of the show include Kiernan Shipka as Sabrina Spellman, Ross Lynch as Harvey Kinkle, Lucy Davis as Hildegarde Antoinette “Hilda” Spellman, Miranda Otto as Zelda Phiona Spellman.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Season 4 trailer

Netflix has not released a trailer yet. We can expect it to arrive in late August or in early September. But a music video featuring the Sabrina from the show is out on the YouTube.