- Advertisement -

CDC has softly informed officials in all 50 states as well as in a handful of big cities to be prepared to disperse a coronavirus vaccine

CDC

- Advertisement -

whenever late October or early November.

There is no guarantee a vaccine will arrive at that time, but this news is very likely to fuel speculation

which a vaccine has been hurrie to assist President Trump’s re-election chances.

In a bit I wrote back in July, I tried to guess that news events could turn into this season’s”October surprise” and shift the results of this 2020 presidential election.

According to another report by The New York Times, CDC

documents the sent out past week have alerted public health officials in all 50 states

to be well prepare to start distributing a coronavirus vaccine the moment early November or possibly even late October.

The stipulation is that the preparation from the authorities should concentrate on the best way to deliver a vaccine to high risk groups and front-line health care workers straight away.

That timeframe, however, is what’s most revealing.

Some of you reading this, by way of instance, will look at the news and be convince that a coronavirus vaccine —

especially one which arrives right about or a bit before Election Day 2020 —

is being rushe to help President Trump’s re-election odds.

Others may view this as bolstering Trump’s situation that he’s handle the pandemic as well as he insists —

the bigger point being, it is unfortunate that virtually every substantial development during the coronavirus pandemic has develop a partisan sheen within the news,

such that people use it to confirm whatever they already believe.

Really, disease prevention epidemiologist Saskia Popescu advised the NYT about the news of an impending vaccine:

“This deadline of the initial installment in the end of October is deeply worrisome for the politicization of public health and the possible safety effects.

It’s hard not to see this as a push for a pre-election vaccine.”CDC

Further details to learn about exactly what the CDC softly educated state health officials concerning the upcoming vaccines

In such records (1, 2, and 3) that were sent to each state,CDC

in addition to officials in New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, San Antonio

, and Houston, scenarios layout details for the supply of two non vaccine candidates.

Both of them need doses a couple weeks apart from each other, and the recommendation is that hospitals, mobile clinics,

and related facilities offer you convenient access to high risk classes, healthcare workers,

and national security employees. CDC

“Restricted COVID-19 vaccine doses might be available by early November 2020,”CDC

one of the documents reads,”but COVID-19 vaccine supply will increase substantially in 2021.”