Castlevania Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Should Know About

Castlevania, an adult horror anime, is the adaptation of the Japanese company Konami’s video game show”Castlevania”. Warren Ellis made this series exclusively for Netflix. The first season of the series began streaming on 7th July 2017 Netflix. The subsequent two seasons started streaming on 26th October 2018 and 5th March 2020 respectively. Now, the Castlevania brand is coming with its following franchise Castlevania season 4.

Expected release date.

On 27th March 2020, Netflix announced the renewal of Castlevania season 4 though its twitter management. Although, they didn’t supply any further information regarding the precise release date of Castlevania season 4. But, fans are expecting the new season to release in August 2021.

Casting Details For The Anime Series

These voice artist will come back to loan their voices to their separate characters for season 4:

Richard Armitage as Trevor Belmont,

Alejandra Reynoso as Sypha Belnades

James Callis as Adrian “Alucard” Tepes

Adetokumboh M’Cormack as Isaac

Theo James as Hector

Jessica Brown Findlay as Lenore

Jaime Murray as Carmilla

Yasmine Al Massri as Morana

Expected Plot

Castlevania season 3 ends using four parallel storylines that provide us an idea about the narrative of the season. We can easily assume what’s going to happen next in season 4. We found that Sumi and Taka betrayed Alucard. Within the next season, we might see that boy of Dracula will begin inviting his vampire inheritance. In addition, in Castlevania season, the infinite corridor may reopen which will lead to the coming of Dracula. Although, we are all hoping to see the new cast and turns in the new show.