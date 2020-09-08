Home TV Series Netflix Castlevania Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All The Details You...
TV SeriesNetflix

Castlevania Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All The Details You Need To Know!!

By- Santosh Yadav
Netflix has turned one of the most iconic gaming titles in existence to a well-crafted show, and lovers are only dying to encounter one more season of it. The first three seasons were action-packed, thrill ride full of winding story and accompanied by spectacular visuals.

Netflix has green signalled for its fourth installment of the animated adaption. The streaming service has taken into the press to formally confirm the coming of Castlevania season 4, and there’ll be vampire seasons to the subscribers.

Latest Updates on Release Dates and Cast

There’s been no official statement concerning Release Dates of Season 4. Each Season takes around 15 months for completion so we can expect the fourth season in the latter half of 2021.

There’s not any change in prior voice cast whatsoever. The main cast members are James Callis, Richard Armitage, Alejandra Reynoso, Theo James, Adetokumboh M’Cormack, and Jamie Murray.

Plot and Theories

The story of Castlevania is about Vlad Tepes AKA Dracula. Vlad admits war on the people of Wallachia if his beloved wife Lisa Tepes is accused of witchcraft and burned at stake. Trevor Belmont, the final survivor of the Belmont clan, a disgraced family. Belmont Clan was particularly known for Vampire killing. Therefore Trevor agrees to combat the Dracula. Belmont teams up with a Sypha(a magician) and Alucard, son of Dracula himself who is half Human and half a Dracula with this assignment. On the other hand, Vlad Tepes summons an army of demonic creatures from hell for revenge.

Many theories suggest that Alucard will use his father’s dark energy and may betray his friends. There is also enormous speculation about the opening of Infinite Corridor which may pave a way for Dracula to return.

Casting Details For The Anime Series

These voice artist will come back to loan their voices to their separate characters for season 4:

  • Richard Armitage as Trevor Belmont,
  • Alejandra Reynoso as Sypha Belnades
  • James Callis as Adrian “Alucard” Tepes
  • Adetokumboh M’Cormack as Isaac
  • Theo James as Hector
  • Jessica Brown Findlay as Lenore
  • Jaime Murray as Carmilla
  • Yasmine Al Massri as Morana
Santosh Yadav

