Castlevania Season 4: Everything You Should Know About Plot, Cast, Release Date, And More Detail

By- Anish Yadav
Castlevania, an adult horror anime, is the adaptation of the Japanese company Konami’s video game series “Castlevania”. Warren Ellis created this series solely for Netflix. The first season of the series started streaming on 7th July 2017 Netflix. The following two seasons started streaming on 26th October 2018 and 5th March 2020 respectively. Now, the Castlevania brand is coming with its next franchise Castlevania season 4.

Castlevania Season 4: Plot

Castlevania season 3 finishes using four parallel storylines that provide us with an idea about the story of season 4. We can easily assume what’s going to happen next in season 4. We found that Sumi and Taka betrayed Alucard. Within the next season, we might observe that boy of Dracula will start welcoming his vampire inheritance. Besides, in Castlevania season 4, the infinite corridor may reopen which will lead to the coming of Dracula. Although, we are all hoping to see the brand new twist and turns in the new show.

Castlevania Season 4: cast

The voice cast may stay the same for the upcoming season. They are:

  • James Callis from the voice of Adrian Alucard Tepes.
  • Graham Mc Travis from the voice of Vlad Dracula Tepes.
  • Richard Armitage in the voice of Trevor Belmont.
  • Alejandra Reynoso in the voice of Sypha Belnades.
  • Matt Frewer from the voice of Bishop.
  • Rila Fukushima in the voice of Sumi.
  • Toru Uchikado in the voice of Taka.
  • Navid Negahban from the voice of Sala.
  • Emily Swallow in the voice of Lisa Tepes.

Although it is all about our assumption. We don’t have any confirmation about the cast yet.

Castlevania Season 4: release date.

About 27th March 2020, Netflix announced the renewal of Castlevania season 4 though their twitter handle. Although, they did not provide any further information concerning the precise release date of Castlevania season 4. But, fans are expecting the new time to release in August 2021.

Anish Yadav

