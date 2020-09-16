Captain Marvel 2 : Release Date, Plot, Trailer And Is Officially Confirmed By Marvel

- Advertisement -

What can we expect from Captain Marvel 2? Carol Danvers swooped into theaters, helmet-mohawk, and all, in Captain Marvel, and while she made her huge return in Avengers: Endgame, fans should also be looking forward to her solo movie.

Captain Marvel 2 Is Officially Confirmed By Marvel

A Captain Marvel movie was inevitable since Marvel solo films are constantly planned as their particular possible franchises. The only solo movie in the MCU that has not experienced a sequel is The Incredible Hulk, and that is due to rights complications with Universal – something that Captain Marvel does not need to worry about. In San Diego Comic-Con 2019, Marvel Studios finally affirmed that Captain Marvel 2 is happening, and in January 2020, the sequel officially began moving forward in development.

Release Date

- Advertisement -

Captain Marvel two won’t release in theaters before July 8, 2022. That is not surprising, as the last time that an MCU franchise managed less than the usual turnaround between movies was when Captain America: Civil War released just two decades following Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and since then Marvel has included four franchises into the mix (Captain Marvel, Ant-Man, Black Panther and Doctor Unusual ), with more on the way. As prolific as the studio is also, Marvel can just release so many movies every year, and the near-term program is already filled up with movies that have been in development for a while, such as The Eternals.

Trailer

It would be quite impressive when there was a trailer for Captain Marvel 2 before the movie started production, but sadly that’s not the situation. We’ll update this page when a preview does become available.

Plot

It’s difficult to forecast what Captain Marvel 2’s present-day storyline could entail, as many of the characters from her first movie don’t seem to now be around in current day MCU. Contemplating an adult Monica Rambeau will be released from the WandaVision Disney+ show however, she’ll likely reunite with”Auntie Carol” in her solo sequel. Nick Fury can be still accessible to potentially provide her a new mission, and Skrull chief Talos was shown to be on Earth at Spider-Man: Far From Home. If flashbacks into Carol’s previous are revealed, maybe she will strike a returned Ronan the Accuser, or head “home” into Hala for revenge on the Kree. Her search to find a new Skrull homeworld could also be explored to an extent.