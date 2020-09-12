Captain Marvel 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Other Exciting Updates

- Advertisement -

Captain Marvel 2 is among the confirmed upcoming projects from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). It is a sequel to 2019 released Captain Marvel which stormed the international box office, together with gaining praise from the viewers. This was the first solo female superhero Marvel movie and fans are eagerly waiting for the second installment.

Cast

Brie Larson is expected to reprise her role as Carol Danvers / Vers / Captain Marvel. Her extraordinary power has astonished the crowds, including a one-off battle against Thanos. Not many details about the other cast members are revealed.

Plot

- Advertisement -

The news about the movie has been under wrap as it is yet to begin production. There are speculations in which Captain Marvel two will fill the gap between the events of the first movie and Avengers: Endgame. It will reveal what Carol Danvers was around all those years. There are rumors about Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel making her MCU debut in the sequel movie. A Disney+ string is currently under development on the character.

Additionally, there are speculations that Captain Marvel 2 could take place in the current MCU timeline, which means after the events of Endgame. No official confirmation is made, however. Talos introducing himself as Nick Fury at Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) wind scene shocked. It has raised several questions regarding the occurrence of Fury and about which events do the crowds saw the true Fury. Can it be Talos all together pretending as Nick Fury? Or he appeared as Fury’s substitute at various events? The untitled sequel can also be said to play a critical role in setting up Secret Wars at the MCU.

Release Date

Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck helmed Captain Marvel, but would not be returning for the sequel. It was recently disclosed that Nia DaCosta has been signed to direct Captain Marvel 2. A story editor on Marvel’s WandaVision series, Megan McDonnell, will pen down the script for the upcoming sequel.

The development of the film has slowed down because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The movie is going to be a part of MCU Phase Five. Captain Marvel two is currently scheduled to launch on July 8, 2022.