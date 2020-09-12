Can we hope that the Release Date of Log Horizon Season 3 is scheduled in 2021? Cast, Plot and every information are here!

- Advertisement -

About Log Horizon Season 3

A science-fiction drama series based on the manga show and book Log Horizon. The Log Horizon is exemplified by Kaziruho Hara and made by Mamare Touno, two seasons have been released and fans are excited about the third period.

The First Season of Log Horizon aired from October 14, 2013, to March 22, 2014, along with the second season aired from October 4, 2014, to March 28, 2015, and also both the season obtained an immense Quantity of response from the enthusiast

The Plot of Log Horizon Season 3

The story indicates a shy and introvert boy Shiroe because the primary character who spends more time playing an online multiplayer game name Elder Tale.

In the drama, we see how much the game is popular and after the release of its 11th expansion pack the makers of this Elder Game established its 12th expansion pack, and within minutes of its release 30,000 gamers along with the main character of this drama Shiroe get stuck in the Elder Tale match along with his buddy Naotusgu and from here the narrative starts how Shiroe and his buddies try to return to the original world by the virtual universe and what issues they have to face while trying to stay in the virtual world

Release Date of Log Horizon Season 3

Since the manufacturers earlier announced the release of year 3 will be on October 2020 but due to the coronavirus situation it is may get delay but until now nothing is confirmed by the manufacturers, but it will be based on the first manga series along with the third-period name will probably be Log Horizon: Destruction of the Round Table

The Cast of Log Horizon Season 3

Even though any new character name is not told by the makers but one thing is for certain all the characters of season 1 and season two will Return for its the next season

Do watch All of the year of Log Horizon before the release of its a season 3