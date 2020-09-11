Home In News California Wildfires Turned San Francisco Into A Hellscape On Wednesday
In News

California Wildfires Turned San Francisco Into A Hellscape On Wednesday

By- Akanksha Ranjan
California wildfires turned San Francisco into a hellscape on Wednesday, covering Town in an orange haze.

 

California

Nearly 50 active fires are burning in California right now, with a few having already consumed hundreds of thousands of acres.

See that picture over? Well, that is not San Francisco.

That is a screengrab from the movie Blade Runner 2049. The frightening thing?

Actual photographs from San Francisco somehow look even more harmful.

Twitter became flooded with pictures captured largely on Wednesday evening,

showing an incredibly creepy orange color to the sky and a thick haze covering everything.

It’s pretty frightening, but check it out and try not to believe the world is ending.

It’s an incredibly eerie and disturbing scene,

and as some San Francisco residents noted, it’s led to some strange vibe around the city.

It’s such a strange sight that individuals can’t help but stop and stare,

and it will look like something out of a post-apocalyptic science fiction flick.

There are currently dozens of fires which are continued to spread around California,

with at least 43 individual blazes requiring fire officials and crews’ attention.

Many have consumed thousands of acres, but a few have ruined so much more.

The SCU Lightning Sophisticated fire was around for 23 days and has consumed nearly 400,000 acres

The Lnu Lightning Complex fire has consumed over 350,000 acres.

Both fires are around 90% contained, which is good news,

but there is still flames like the North Complex fire,

which has burned nearly 250,000 acres and is still a mere 23% contain,

suggesting it’s likely to do a good deal more harm before things settle down.

The photographs do the flames justice, yet this combo of Blade Runner 2049 music together with drone footage of San Francisco on Wednesday is truly haunting:

If you reside in any California area that is currently experiencing an encroaching wildfire, keep on top of its spread utilizing local news resources.

The Los Angeles Times has a great live map that tracks active fires

and the progress being made in battl them.

Additionally, it monitors defeated fires, so hopefully, we are going to be seeing a great deal more of these soon.

Oh, and incidentally, if you’re searching for one more reason to do something about climate change, this can be a substantial one.

Wildfires due to dramatic dry seasons in the United States, Australia,

and other nations happen to be directly connect to the changing world climate.

Akanksha Ranjan


