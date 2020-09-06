- Advertisement -

California Hydrogen Station Race Winners: First Element, Equilon And Iwatani

With forty-five hydrogen stations in operation, California keeps to guide the way in hydrogen infrastructure development within the United States and this hole will simplest widen with 36 more lavish stations to be built rapidly with the assist from the California Energy Commission (CEC) and Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust Funds. The latter is contributing $5 million. This is the primary massive California funding in the hydrogen infrastructure since the previous solicitation in 2015 California Hydrogen Station.

In its assertion on September 4, the CEC recognized three massive hydrogen race winners. The pinnacle winner, First Element Fuel, Inc., will construct 21 stations in the first batch with the $15.Five million contribution from the CEC Clean Transportation.

- Advertisement -

Program and $five million noted above. It has an alternative of completing the second one and third batch of 28 more stations. First Element Fuel, Inc. Plans to make contributions $ninety eight.5 million of matching funds to the construction of all forty-nine stations. This would more or less estimate to $3.1 million in line with station.

The 2nd winner is Equilon Enterprises LLC (dba Shell Oil Products US), to be able to assemble eight stations with an option for 43 extra. The nation finances offer $7.6 million, and Equilon Enterprises LLC plans to make contributions $40.Five million for all 51 stations. These stations are approximately proposed at $1.6 million every.

Iwatani Corporation of America is the third winner, offered $eleven million, to build seven stations in its first batch with an alternative of 16 greater. Iwatani devoted $ sixty-two million of matching price range for 23 stations. This could common to $3.7 million in step with the station.

There had also been six extra applicants that did now not make the reduce.