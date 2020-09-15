Cable Girls Season 6: Release Date, Cast, Plot And What We Should Know?

- Advertisement -

‘Cable Girls’ aka’s Chicas del Cable’ was Netflix’s initial Spanish original show. Since’Cable Girls’, Netflix’s Spanish series have taken the world by storm, a few of the most popular displays being’Money Heist’ and’Elite’.

The first part of the last season was released before this year on Valentine’s Day and has been set amid the onset of the Spanish Civil War. While the first part consisted of only five episodes, there were more twists and turns than any of us anticipated, including an unexpected death. Now, the final episodes of the Spanish period drama are set to release on Netflix. Read on to learn more information.

Season 6 Will Be The Last?

The fifth season was recently revealed on Netflix on February 14, 2020. As of now, there’s not any set release date for season 5. As it might be, sources stated we could recall it will be revealed around June 2020. There’s nothing has confirmed about the next season of the series, but rumours are spreading that perhaps it is going to be the last season of this show.

What we should know?

The series is in the middle of the memories of four young women who changed as a consequence of working for a company. It is well-known that talented working girls in Spain showed weight from the 1920s. Currently, about the fifth season, it’s placed through the Spanish War between 1936 and 1939. Season 5 shows that Lida feels that her spouse’s girl Sophia chose to fight during the Civil War. Right now, the provider personally incorporated Sofia in the house following the war.

Cast Who Will Appear In Season 6:

Far off González as Francisco Gómez

Denisse Peña as Sofía

Raúl Mérida

Ana Polvorosa as Oscar Ruiz

Martiño Rivas as Carlos

Ángela Cremonte as Elisa Cifuentes

Antonio Velázquez as Cristóbal Cuevas

Alex Hafner

Leticia Etala