Cable Girls Season 6: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Get Every Detail About It

Since 2017, Cable Girls (or Las Chicas del Cable) has been among the most popular Spanish-language show on Netflix. The show followed a group of buddies. Their lives have been full of excitement, passion, danger, and a heck of a great deal of amazing outfits. But, Cable Girls’ final season established on Netflix over the weekend, bringing the story of Lidia (Blanca Suárez), Carlota (Ana Fernández), Marga (Nadia de Santiago), and Oscar (Ana Polvorosa) to a shocking end. Yeah, that has been the end of Cable Girls.

“Cable Girls” Season 6: Release Date

Cable Girls Season 6 will be released on July 3, 2020. The growth progress of this series was finished. Cable Girls Season 6 will release an online streaming stage, Netflix.

‘Cable Girls’ Season 6: Plot

At the first portion of the last season, we had seen Lidia’s (previously Alba) life in America with Francisco after she got tired of Carlos’s inability to stand alongside his mother, Dona Carmen. Lidia and Francisco had also adopted the daughter, Sofia of Ángeles. The season picks up after, after Sofia, who is all grown up, leaves America to go fight in the Civil War.

She comes, when Lidia belongs to Look for Sofia. They come around while things are tense between Lidia and Carlos. Following the Army captures Lidia, this really is short-lived, and Carlos is taken dead. The Marga is pregnant and finally reunited with Pablo, in addition to his twin brother Julio; American journalist James Lancaster, whom Carlota may or may not have feelings for — has been set to be deported and Francisco had made his way over to Spain.

While Francisco may have managed to keep Sofia alive, his new assignment is to locate Lidia in the final season. We are certain he will mourn his once-best friend, Carlos’ passing. Additionally, we know that one of the camp leaders in which Lidia is imprisoned is Dona Carmen.

‘Cable Girls’ Season 6: Cast

Yon Gonzalez is an actor known for his roles in’El Internado’,”Gran hotel,”Bajo sospecha,’ and transgression’. He plays with Francisco’s role in’Cable Girls’.

‘Cable Girls’ also stars Ana Polvorosa as Oscar Alex Hafner as James Lancaster, and Concha Velasco as Dona Carmen.