Burger King Unveils New Restaurant Design Shaped By The Age Of Covid-19

Traditional fast-food eating place formats can be endangered due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Burger King today unveiled new eating place designs in response to the crisis, the modern in a string of close announcements from numerous restricted-provider principles Burger King Unveils.

The business enterprise’senterprise’s “Restaurant of Tomorrow” plans had been created using the Restaurant Brands International, in-house design organization with input from tech, operations and meals innovation teams.

The restaurants are 60% smaller than conventional BKs and are geared toward enhancing the guest experience with the aid of supplying a couple of ordering and delivery modes.

What meaning especially is a pressure-in area (beneath sun-powered canopies) that allow guests to vicinity their orders via the BK app and feature their meals brought to the auto; devoted parking spots for curbside shipping; pickup lockers for cell and delivery orders; multi-lane power-thrust that offer a view into the kitchen; and an external walk-up window.

To enable this reduced footprint, the new design features a suspended kitchen and eating room above the drive-thru lanes. According to an information release, pressure-thru guests have their orders brought from the suspended kitchen through a conveyor belt system, and each route has its very own pick out-up spot.

This information from Burger King has to come as no wonder. During determine employer Restaurant Brands International’sInternational’s Q2 profits name in early August, CEO José Cil said, “We think there’s an opportunity to retain to enhance the off-premise capabilities that we’ve we’ve, expanding pressure-thrust to double power-via, increasing the experience in our existing force-thrus.

We have curbside now in mobile order and prepayment and pickup with our virtual supplying. We felt that became the case pre-COVID … we maintain to look [off-premise] as an opportunity.”