BTS Made History On The Canadian Hot 100

By- Shankar
BTS Made History On The Canadian Hot 100 When ‘Dynamite’ Debuted

When “Dynamite” arrived on the Canadian Hot one hundred ultimate weeks, it almost became the band’s first leader, missing the throne using a single spot. Coming that close to the peak function for the first time is a chunk of a disappointment, but through landing at No. 2, BTS made records nonetheless.

In reality, this contemporary launch is already the largest hit of the septet’s profession in lots of ways, and they didn’t need the No. 1 to reveal how a hit they may be without delay out of the gate with the right spoil.

Here is a observe 4 approaches BTS made records at the Canadian Hot 100 when “Dynamite” debuted closing week.

Second-Highest-Charting Song By A South Korean Act

So some distance, the simplest one South Korean musician has controlled to rule over the Canadian Hot 100, though BTS almost has become the second with their latest win. Nearly a decade ago, Psy conquered the all-style list along with his K-pop blockbuster “Gangnam Style,” which shattered barriers when it lifted all of the ways to No. 1.

By touchdown at No. 2, “Dynamite” instantly has become the second one-maximum-charting tune with the aid of a South Korean musical act within the history of the Canadian Hot one hundred.

