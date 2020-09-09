Home Entertainment Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 Major changes has been made, every plot and...
Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 Major changes has been made, every plot and cast details we know so far

By- Dhanraj
NBC had already renewed the series for Season 8 previous to the release of season 7. The eighth season is slated to be premiered in 2021. This series revolves around the duo of an immature but revolting detective, Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) and his new commanding officer Captain Raymond.

Season 7 of Brooklyn Nine-Nine has just finished airing on April 23, 2020. Now fans are excited for the comeback of the critically acclaimed show praised for its portrayal of an openly gay, no-nonsense black man, Captain Ray of NYPD.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 major changes and plot details

A source featured in the Wikipedia article on the series, it revealed that the series had gone through some major changes in response to the killing of George Floyd, with Goor cancelling four ready to go episodes as a result.

Amid the ongoing pandemic and the riots are expected to influence the upcoming Season 8 of the show which is based in one of the worst-hit city, New York. Goor talked about keeping the balance between the show “being a fun escape with keeping the characters grounded within the world.”

“Not only is it set in New York, but they’re first responders, and something like one in five New York City police officers is out sick or self-isolating, so there’s a real debate in the room as to what we should do and how much we should focus on it,” series co-creator Dan Goor said.

“I feel like we will in some way acknowledge it, and live in it, or live with it. But we’re also conscious of the fact that the show has been a nice escape to some extent.”

Jake and Amy’s baby is also rumored to play a big role in season eight.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 Gina will return and other cast updates

The main cast of the show starring Captain Raymond Holt (Andre Braugher) features Stephanie Beatriz as Rosa Diaz, Terry Crews as Terry Jeffords, Melissa Fumero as Amy Santiago, Joe Lo Truglio as Charles Boyle, Chelsea Peretti as Gina Linetti, Dirk Blocker as Michael Hitchcock, and Joel McKinnon Miller as Norm Scully.

Chelsea Peretti who plays Gina Linetti left the cast in the season 6 and appeared in the Season 8 in a recurring capacity. Fans definitely want more of the favourite fan character. Thankfully, Goor has hinted that she will return in season 8 with a good character arc.

“The only regret I have with having 13 [episodes for season seven] is that we didn’t figure out a Gina episode, and I want to make sure that she’s in season eight. I love Chelsea Peretti. I think she’s one of the funniest human beings in the world, and I love the character of Gina Linetti,” Goor told TVLine.

