Broken But Beautiful Season 3 release date, new star cast?

By- Akanksha
A beautiful yet twisted love story Broken But Beautiful will soon be back with its third season.

The interesting and shocking news is that Ekta Kapoor took to social media to announce that the new season of Broken But Beautiful won’t have Veer (Vikrant Massey) and Sameera (Harleen Sethi).

Moreover, asked her fans to suggest who they would like to see in the new season.
The producer’s comments section was flooded with a lot of names, including some very interesting ones.

A source close to the show revealed that the male lead has been finalized. Big Boss winner Sidharth Shukla

Cast

The 2 season web series features actors like Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi as Veer and Sameera. The supporting cast includes actors like Sheetal Thakur, Pooja Bhamrah, Akriti Singh, Meherzan Mazda, Jitin Gulati, Gaurav Arora, and Anuja Joshi amongst others.
But now definitely there’s a change in the lead cast and we don’t know much about other supporting actors.

The story of Veer and Sameera, that began with a friendship, got lost somewhere and clouded with doubts amidst their past heartbreaks.

The show concluded its 2 seasons in 2019, with both of them realizing their undeniable love for each other that couldn’t be overlooked anymore.

The web series received a positive response from the audience.

Release Date

Although the producer has announced the season 3 of the series but yet the announcement regarding the release date is due.

We can expect a release in year-end or 2021.

Also Read:   Warrior Nun Season 2: Netflix Arrive And Story Finally Latest Major Updates?
