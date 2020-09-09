Broken But Beautiful season 3: know the cast, plot and release date of the show..!!!

- Advertisement -

The famous show Broken But Beautiful is a Hindi web series. This exciting show includes Web series and Romance genres. The series was first aired on 27 November 2018. And the show was first premiered on ALTBalaji. The show was developed by Ekta Kapoor and Sarita Tanwar, Muraj Khetani, Ashwin Varde and Niraj Kishore Kothari was the producer of the show. It cast all talented actors included Vikrant Massey as Veer Shekhawat, Harleen Sethi as Sameera Joshi, Sheetal Thakur as Alina, Pooja Bhamrah as Porno, Akriti Singh as Agni, Meherzan Mazda as Parth, and Jitin Gulati as Kartik. The show has till now created two seasons. Season 1 was aired with 11 episodes. Then on July 2019 season 2 was released with 10 episodes. The series received positive reviews from its audiences. The series has been rated 9/10 from IMDb and 96% from Rotten Tomatoes.

Broken But Beautiful season 3 cast

The final cast list has not been prepared yet but we do expect a lot of characters from the previous seasons will be returning for the new upcoming season. We do expect to see fresh new faces but till now we don’t have any confirmed news to it. The cast includes Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi as Veer and Sameera, Sheetal Thakur, Pooja Bhamrah, Akriti Singh, Meherzan Mazda, Jitin Gulati, Gaurav Arora, and Anuja Joshi.

Broken But Beautiful season 3 plot

The plotlines hasn’t been revealed yet. Stay updated for more details about the new season of the show.

Broken But Beautiful season 3 Release date

The series has been renewed for a third season. As we know the series was first released on 27 November 2018 on ALTBalaji. But for now we don’t have any confirmed news about the release of the season as due to the coronavirus global pandemic a lot of production work has been delayed. The countries have been shut down for months now. As soon as the situation of the world will be back to normal the cast will be back to the sets and resume shooting. For more details about the new season stay updated with us.