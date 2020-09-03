Briarpatch season 2: know the cast, plot and release date of the show..!!!

- Advertisement -

The famous show Briarpatch is an American tv series. This exciting show includes Drama and Anthology genres. The series was first aired on February 6, 2020. And the show was first premiered on USA Network. Andy Greenwald directed the show and Rosario Dawson was the producer of the show. It cast all talented actors included Rosario Dawson, Jay R. Ferguson, Edi Gathegi, Brian Geraghty and Kim Dickens. The show has till now created one season. Season 1 was aired with 10 episodes. Then the series was renewed for a second season. The series received positive reviews from its audiences. The series has been rated 6.4/10 from IMDb and 78% from Rotten Tomatoes.

Briarpatch season 2 cast

The final cast list has not been prepared yet, but we expect many characters from the previous seasons will be returning for the upcoming season. We do hope to see fresh new faces but till now we don’t have any confirmed news to it.

Briarpatch season 2 plot

Season 2 of the series has not been confirmed yet. Stay updated for more details about the new season of the show.

Briarpatch season 2 Release date

The series has not yet been renewed for a second season. As we know the series was first released on February 6, 2020 on USA Network. But for now we don’t have any confirmed news about the release of the season as due to the coronavirus global pandemic a lot of production work has been delayed. The countries have been shut down for months now. As soon as the situation of the world will be back to normal the cast will be back to the sets and resume shooting. For more details about the new season stay updated with us.