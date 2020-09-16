Breathe Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Everything You Need To Know !!!

- Advertisement -

Breathe Season 2: Breathe web series is one of those blockbusters, and among the shows that are a huge success and the streaming service it is on the market. Since its opening, Amazon Prime Video is becoming popular among individuals because of its vast streaming library and popular original shows. One that is Breathe, whose season 2 generated a firestorm online since it’s release. Please continue reading to get acquainted with all of the details about it.

The Release Date of Breathe Season 2:

Season 2 can be titled as Breathe Into The Shadows. This variant fell on July 10, 2020, on Amazon Prime Video.

- Advertisement -

The cast of Breathe Season 1 and 2:

The cast of season1 comprised R Madhavan, Amit Sadh, Hrishikesh Joshi, and Neena Kulkarni.

The season 2 celebrities Abhishek Bachchan as Avinash Sabharwal, Nithya Menon playing the role of Abha Sabharwal, Amit Sadh is playing the role of Kabir Sawant, Ivana Kaur playing the role of Siya Sabharwal, Resham Shrivardhan at the Function of Gayatri Mishra, Hrishikesh Joshi as Prakash Kamble, Srikant Verma at the Function of Jaiprakash, Plabita Borthakur in the role of Meghna Verma, Siyami Kher as Shirley, Sunil Gupta as Tejinder Singh and Shradha Kaul at the part of Zeba Rizvi.

The Storyline of the Breathe Season 2:

According to the storyline, Avinash Sabharwal, played by Abhishek Bachchan, suffers from a split personality disorder. It’s triggered because of a childhood accident. Season 2 sees the end of the story of Avinash Sabharwal, who is sent to a mental asylum in the conclusion of the series for his treatment. The founders are also planning to find the best answers to this cliffhanger Breathe season two ended with. The seasons may be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.