BOSCH SEASON 6: Netflix Release Date And Reloaded Review Declare Update Here?

A year has passed, and Bosch is grinding on Daisy Clayton’s murder situation known as to the lake to look into the murder of medical, physical Stanley Kent. Maddie begins a new internship; chief Irvin starts his mayoral campaign.

S06 E02 — GOOD PEOPLE ON BOTH SIDES

Kent’s widow, Alicia, leads Bosch and the FBI to suspect citizens connected to stolen caesium radioactive component and murder.

S0 E03 — THREE WINDOWS

When cops find a man covered in radiation burns, search for the radioactive component, but Bosch and Edgar, if their assumptions are wrong.

S06 E04 — PART OF THE DEAL

Bosch discovers more to Alicia Kent’s narrative. Elizabeth Clayton calls with jump starts her daughter’s cold case. Edgar and Hovan had decided to move in on Arvil.

S06 E05 — MONEY, HONEY

Bosch finds more profound to Clayton’s past. Edgar scrambles to find evidence confirming Bosch’s suspicions in Kent’s case. Hovan goes undercover to learn Arvil’s criminal dealings.

S06 E06 — THE ACE HOTEL

Chandler agents had a bargain that contributes to confession giving Bosch and Edgar they need to proceed after Kent’s killer. Bosch digs deep into the street involving Daisy, Elizabeth, when she pursues lead.

S06 E07 — HARD FEELINGS

Working close to murder, Bosch and Edgar show a new hint. Dwight pressures Edgar to bring his son’s killer to justice. The barrel receives harmful old recordings.

S06 E08 — COPY CAT

Six weeks later, Judge Sobel hears objections to proof against Alicia Kent. Hovan and Edgar are on the verge of bringing down.

S06 E09 — DARK SACRED NIGHT

Bosch closes on a suspect in Daisy Clayton as Elizabeth is unravelled. Arvil is cunning and worries he’ll slip away.

S06 E10 — SOME MEASURE OF JUSTICE

Irving and Maddie make big decisions in the foreseeable future. Bosch and Edgar have sudden tragedies and share frustration with a method.