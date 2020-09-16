Borderlands 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Details About The Game

- Advertisement -

Gearbox Software helped kick off PAX Online yesterday using a presentation that focused heavily on Borderlands 3, including the show of new Borderlands 3 DLC coming from the end of 2020 with added skill trees for every Vault Hunter plus a unique match mode. Following that statement, Gearbox Co-Founder and CEO Randy Pitchford took to Twitter and teased fans with the guarantee that is just calling what will be added a brand new game mode” might be underselling it.”

Pitchford was reacting to Borderlands 3 Producer Mario Rodriguez, who quote tweeted an official message about the DLC being in creation in Borderlands 3’s social websites accounts. According to Pitchford, he can’t wait to share more details about the game mode because, “To me, it’s like an entirely new type of game” When asked by content creator JoltzDude139 if they could get any hints about what that involves, Pitchford, answered”soon.”

- Advertisement -

There were some other announcements about Gearbox’s popular looter-shooter during its PAX Online happen, including the simple fact that Borderlands 3 may get free next-gen updates to PS5 and Xbox collection X. If there are more DLC improvements intended for the game beyond its new game style and skill trees, that might help keep the match alive into the next generation consoles.

I think calling it a new game mode might be underselling it. To me, it’s like an entirely new kind of game. I cannot wait until it’s ready to share more details! https://t.co/92zom3nmli — Randy Pitchford (@DuvalMagic) September 13, 2020

Not every statement made was specifically about Borderlands 3, however. Pitchford was also included in a video revealing Bunkers & Badasses. This formal Borderlands tabletop game parodies Dungeons & Dragons based on the Borderlands 2 DLC expansion Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep. Pre-orders for its Deluxe Edition, complete with dice and miniatures, are on sale until September 30.

Borderlands wasn’t the only series that saw some love through yesterday’s event. The gearbox also surfaced a brand new trailer for Godfall, CounterPlay Games'”looter-slasher” the business is releasing, which focused primarily on its own gameplay and combat with different monsters.

CounterPlay Games’ upcoming next-generation name was also shown to have a tie using the Borderlands collection. Players who pre-order Godfall can get Zer0’s sword out of Borderlands, which looks a definite get for people who are in the looter-shooter genre and probably to purchase Godfall because of its connection to Gearbox. In the meantime, it will be interesting to find out precisely what the new Borderlands 3 game mode will appear like, and whether it lives up to Pitchford’s hype.

Borderlands 3 is out now for PC, PS4, Stadia, and Xbox One. PS5 and Xbox Series X models are in development.

