Borderlands 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot And Interesting Game News

The Borderlands 3 development group continues to be gearing up for the Krieg-focused final expansion for quite a while now, with Psycho Krieg along with the wonderful Fustercluck set to drop on September 10th. The fourth Borderlands 3 growth obtained a thrilling new trailer at Gamescom to help build hype for its upcoming release, and it gives players a much better idea about what they’ll be doing within Krieg’s mind. Caution: Spoilers ahead for the primary story of Borderlands 3.

One of the many great Gamescom shows the DLC 4 gameplay trailer provides players with a good piece of info on the upcoming DLC. The chief goal is reiterated, with players working their way around what is no doubt that a loot-filled place called Vaulthalla. According to Tannis, discovering it could help with Krieg’s fractured mental condition in addition to providing players with heaps of new weapons.

The trailer also clarifies some of the locations and what they mean to Krieg. 1 area focuses on the memory of Krieg attacking a COV base, which confirms why Lilith could be understood at the show trailer for a quick moment. The mission could ultimately lead to a further explanation of Krieg’s lack of a part in Borderlands 3’s story, too.

Next up, the trailer focused on a place with a murderous train, demonstrating that Gearbox is using their liberty to do virtually anything inside Krieg’s mind. The train is allegedly holding the memories of”someone near Krieg,” that is very likely to mean that these are Maya’s memories. Maya’s death in the hands of the Calypsos at Borderlands 3’s main story will no doubt have an effect on Krieg, and these memories must lead to plenty of emotional moments between both vault hunters.

The final location discussed within the trailer will take place in a place overrun by Hyperion loaders and reveal Krieg’s tragic origin story. While Borderlands 2 fans have probably heard it earlier, seeing it might make it even sadder. The trailer also shows that sane Krieg and psycho Krieg will be talking to the gamers and guiding them throughout the DLC, a brilliant idea that will surely result in plenty of unforgettable moments. Interestingly, few new guns were shown from the trailer despite other weapons being a highlight of Borderlands 3’s expansions.

Gearbox seems reluctant to release DLC characters despite some fan requests, but they were listening when fans needed to see more Krieg. Psycho Krieg along with the wonderful Fustercluck is shaping up to be just as unforgettable as the fourth expansions of the previous 2 Borderlands games, and thankfully, it’s just a couple weeks away now.

Borderlands 3 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

