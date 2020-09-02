Borderlands 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything We Want To Know About The Final DLC

- Advertisement -

Borderlands 3 is receiving its fourth and final bit of downloadable content on September 10. Psycho Krieg along with the Wonderful Fustercluck, literally takes gamers into the mind of a Psycho. For those not familiar with the Borderlands series, Psychos are one of the key hostile enemies which gamers face off against. They prefer to attack in groups, can take or prevent the cover from attacks, and behave as deranged maniacal bandit foot soldiers from the world of Pandora.

Players have to play Krieg, a Psycho for the Crimson Raiders, in Borderlands 2 DLC, and his insatiable strength and personality was enough to make him a fan-favourite character. It’s no surprise that the capability to play him has returned in Borderlands 3, though it’s not yet clear when this new adventure takes place.

In Psycho Krieg, along with the wonderful Fustercluck, Patricia Tannis, a scientist most Borderlands gamers are knowledgeable about, believes she has discovered exactly what makes the Psychos so violent, mad and daring. Tannis considers the origin of their madness is some hidden knowledge that violates the minds of those who attempt to contain it. She refers to this as a mythical place called Valhalla.

No random Psycho from the wastelands is just going to sit still long enough for Tannis to execute the experiment. Luckily, Krieg is equally a Psycho and an ally. Despite his communications problems, this makes him the perfect subject for her study, as Vaulthalla is concealed deep within his Psycho psyche. So to find out more about the mysterious Vaulthalla, players venture into Krieg’s deranged, maniacal thoughts where all sorts of bizarre things can happen.

Krieg’s character contrasts not just about his unbelievable strength or abusive character, but also the inner battle between his psychotic and fair selves. Previous games heavily implied that Krieg’s past sane self participated in Vault Hunter activities like helping the needy and being paid in loot. Ahead of the DLC, this idea presented itself in an internal voiceover Krieg that restricted his Psycho violence to those who deserved punishment, providing him somewhat of a split character.

The new DLC presents incomplete and should be in a position to satisfy Borderlands lovers’ cries for longer Krieg. Psycho Krieg shines more light on Krieg’s logical side, which aids players to travel around the Psycho’s broken mind. However, the raging murder machine that is Psycho Krieg will also be around to help. Krieg’s mysterious past and personality will probably be unravelled as players struggle through some of their warped memories, including swarms of enemies and historical episode in the Borderlands world such as the Siege of Castle Crimson. This opens up an alternate assignment to help resolve Krieg’s traumas and ascertain his potential as players work to show what sets beyond those fractured memories.

Of course, not all of a Psycho’s memories will be wholly accurate representations of characters and events, but there will be some familiar faces and odd enemies. Aside from the firearms and explosives, the promise of Kreig’s origin story, the Benediction of Anxiety, is incredibly exciting, since it will eventually show fans exactly what created Krieg, the crazed madman they fell in love with.

