Blood & Treasure Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All The Possible Details Of The Show

- Advertisement -

Blood & Treasure is an American action-adventure drama television set that is shown on CBS. The series is inspired by 2 other show of the exact same genre- Indiana Jones and National Treasure. It provides a new action-packed, thrilling experience to its viewers in its own 38-83 minute running time.

The show centers around two contrasting personalities- one is a fantastic antiquities specialist, and yet another is a cute art thief. They join together to catch a catastrophic terrorist who funds his attacks through stolen treasure. They travel around the globe, intending to search down their goal, but little did they understand they are stepping down deep to the epicenter of a two-hundred-year-old battle for culture’s cradle.

- Advertisement -

The series was valued for its globe-trotting adventure and the attractive mix of action, humor, and play. The series is written by Federman and Scaia and can be dispersed by CBS Television distribution. Taylor Elmore, Ben Silverman, and others are involved with the creation of this series.

When is Blood & Treasure Season 2 Release Date?

Blood & Treasure Season 2 is expected to launch on CBS in May 2020. We’ll keep you posted with the latest progress.

Star Cast of the show

Sofia Pernas as Lexi Vaziri. Oded Fehr as Karim Farouk. Who is the Egyptian terrorist and was supposedly killed in a drone attack. But owing to the need for his great fortune, he, in some way, saved himself. He attains the fund of his assaults from these stolen historical arts will also probably be returning .

Other characters such as James Callis as Simon Hardwick, Katia Winter as Gwen Karlsson. Michael James Shaw, as Aiden Shaw, Alicia Coppola as Dr. Ana Castillo, are probably going to return again.

What will happen in Blood and Treasure season 2?

Blood and Treasure tell the story of Danny McNamara (played by Matt Barr), an antique expert and Former FBI agent, and Lexi Vaziri (Sofia Pernas), an art thief.

The group team up and try to track down criminals and terrorists using stolen artifacts, treasure, and art to finance their criminal activities.

Danny and Levi went the world to stop crime but found themselves at the center of a 2,000-year-old struggle to save civilization.

The new show will happen in Russia and Southeast Asia, CBS has revealed.

As the first series is still airing on CBS, it is hard to forecast what will happen in the new season.

The concluding episode, titled Return of the Queen, will broadcast on Tuesday, July, 23.

An official statement on the throw for the new season has also not been produced, but the entire principal cast is likely to return.

This implies Matt Barr will reprise his role as Danny McNamara and Sofia Pernas as Lexi Vaziri.

Oded Fehr ought to be back as Karim Farouk and Michael James Shaw as Aiden Shaw.

Other cast members returning are Katia Winter as Gwen Karlsson, James Callis as Simon Hardwick, Alicia Coppola as Anna Castillo, and Mark Gagliardi as Father Chuck.