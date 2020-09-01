Blood And Water Season 2: Cast, Storyline, Plot, Everything You Need To know Is It Netflix Cancelled, And Why?

- Advertisement -

Water and blood Season 2- Blood & Water is a first Netflix Internet Series based on South African teen drama. It is a second African show that Netflix has sanctioned following Queen Sono. It was filmed on the set of Parkhurst School in Cape Town.

Blood & Water had just arrived Netflix, and now fans are eagerly awaiting the coming of season 2. Season 1 hits the screen on Netflix on 20th May 2020.

RELEASE

Fans Rejoice! Netflix has officially given green suggested for season 2. Moreover, No official date or trailer was released about this, But not to worry, the majority of the launch date has been confirmed a few days before the official trailer.

The news has been given via the surprise video where show-runner and director Nosipho Dumisa gave this news to team members, and their response was so adorable.

But we also hope that the production of the next season of this series becomes no longer delay because of the pandemic.

CAST: Blood And Water Season 2

Ama Qamata(Puleng Khumalo), Khosi Ngema (Fikile Bhele), Gail Mabalane (Thandeka Khumalo), Thabang Molaba (Karabo Molapo), Arno Greef (Chris Ackerman), Dillon Windvogel (Wade Daniels), Cindy Mahlangu (Zama), Natasha Thahane (Wendy Dlamini)

STORYLINE: Blood And Water Season 2

It is known that this particular series is somewhat based true-life story of a resident in Cape Town that had been separated by her twin sister after which

PLOT

This series plots with teen girl Puleng Khumalo’s narrative that joined faculty and met a star swimmer of college Fikele Beale.

Puleng was moving in a dinner party thrown by her crush KB (Karabo Molapo). Also, she discovered a voice note that her father was included in the abduction of her sister. Meanwhile, Fikele and KB shared some intimate moments.

In the conclusion of the series, it was revealed that Fikile Bhele is her twin sister, and the season ends with lots of suspense.

There is no doubt that this series contains binge-worthy six episodes where you can find everything teen drama, love, feelings, scandal, mystery, twist, fantasy, and betrayal.

This series’s last episode left their fans with a lot of curiosity and suspense; everyone is eagerly waiting for their replies, what will be the next twist n turns we will see in this narrative, and many many queries. So guys, stay tuned with us to learn more about this!