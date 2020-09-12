Home TV Series Blacklist Season 8: Release Date, Plot, Cast And All The Possible Details...
Blacklist Season 8: Release Date, Plot, Cast And All The Possible Details Of The Show

By- Ajeet Kumar
NBC network declared on 20th February the season for an 8th, that will probably release on 13th November 2020. Blacklist season 1 broadcasted on 23rd September 2013 and the previous season aired on 4th October 2019.

The co-executive of NBC network declared publicly about season 8 Blacklist

that”Congratulations to our astonishing producers, cast and crew, all of whom continue to operate at the very top of their game and make The Blacklist one of NBC’s signature collection .”

Each episode ends with a cliffhanger that contributes to the stage for another string.

Release Date Blacklist Season 8

If sources are to be believed then season 8 will launch in November 2020. Due to Covid-19, the psychical production of the season was cut down.

After the renewal date has been announced the star Megan Boone on her Instagram account stated the production will begin shortly and all of the COVID protocol will be followed closely. She also shared the season will be live-action not revived.

Blacklist season plot:

Blacklist is an action thriller series directed by Jon Bokenkamp, in addition to a spin-off is released in the name of” blacklist: Redemption. Raymond” red” Reddington, the former US NAVAL investigative officer who’d disappeared for 20 years, connected to terrorists.

Raymond” Red” became one of the FBI’10 most wanted fugitives. Suddenly he surrenders to FBI Assistant Director in the Jedgar Hoover Building in Washington, D.C.

He claims to help the FBI track down the terrorists that are planning to exploit the country’s safety and reputation.

The series was broadcasted in a global community and also gained lovers all over the world, like in Canada, New Zealand, Ireland, India, Germany, and so on.

We anticipate the storyline of season 8 covers the story of Red and also Liz’s story mentioned by Katz and Pakosta, the co-executive of NBC.

Cast Of Blacklist

  • James Spader as Raymond”Red” Reddington
  • Megan Boone as Elizabeth”Liz” Keen
  • Diego Klattenhoff because Donald Ressler
  • Rayan Eggold as Tom Keen
  • Parminder Nagra as Meera Malik
  • Harry Lennix as Harold Cooper
  • Amir Arison as Aram Mojtabai
  • Mozhan Marno as Samar Navabi
  • Hisham Tawfiq as Dembe Zuma
  • Laura Sohn as Alina Park
Ajeet Kumar

