Black Summer Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Detailed Information About!!

By- Alok Chand
Black Summer is a classic Zombie apocalypse play web television series. The series is a generation of Karl Schaefer with John Hyams. Underneath the production of The Asylum. John Hyams himself is the writer and director of the series. First Season with eight episodes falls on Netflix on 11 April 2019.

Black Summer Season 2

Black Summer Season 2 Release Date:

The thing is sure that Black Summer will probably be back with season 2. Nonetheless, it’s official launch date isn’t announced yet. Neither Netflix nor the makers are giving any clauses relating to it. But expectations are the year 2 may fall around late 2020. However, we cannot forecast anything indeed in such pandemic times. I only hope to find some news on it shortly.

Plot For Black Summer Season 2:

A statement revealed that season 2 is a refugee narrative. As society is full of illness and symbolism are hidden in it. Nobody has immune in their bodies. This is the darkest zombie program focusing on a group of strangers. Unite to find strength; they must survive the zombie apocalypse and get back to their nearest and dearest.

The cast for Black Summer Season 2:These show revolves around Rose attempting to search her daughter with a few strangers. She has separated from her through zombie devastation. Till the final episode of Season 1, she finds her daughter. Now let’s see what season 2 attracts to us…

Janine King, Justin Chu Chary, Christine Lee, Sal Velez Jr, Kelsey Flower, Gwynyth Walsh, Mustafa Abbasi, Nyren B.Evelyn, Erika Hau, Edison Morales, Aidax Fink, Kash Hill, Tom Carey, Zoe Marlett.

Alok Chand

