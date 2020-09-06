Home TV Series Netflix Black Summer Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Details You...
Black Summer Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Details You Need To Know!!

By- Ajeet Kumar
Netflix zombie TV series Black Summer is reportedly being renewed for a second season. The first season was released in April 2019 online streaming platform Netflix and was led by John Hyams and Karl Schaefer. The first season had eight episodes in all, with each episode having a running time of 26 minutes.

Black Summer Season 2 Release Date:

The thing is certain that Black Summer will soon be back with season 2. Nonetheless, it’s official release date is not announced yet. Neither Netflix nor the makers are giving any clauses relating to it. But expectations are that season 2 may fall around late 2020. But we can’t forecast anything so surely in such pandemic times. I just hope to get some information on it soon.

The Cast Details Of The Show:

According to the advice of the creators of the show. All the figures will be coming back who played in season 1. Here is the list of all of the characters. So, find about all the lists and also get to learn about every character.

  • Jamie Jug as Rose,
  • Justin Chu Cary as Julius James
  • Christine Lee as Ooh Sun Kyungsun
  • Sal Velez Jr. as William Velez, Gwynyth
  • Walsh acted as Barbara Watson.
  • Nyren B. Evelyn as Earl, Erika Hau Carmen
  • Edison Morales as Manny.
The Plot of Black Summer Season 2

The zombie apocalypse based show revolves around a group of strangers who join hands together for survival and places out to rescue their loved ones in the first summer days of the apocalypse.

The Series is a spin-off of Z Country according to the manufacturers. Z Nation was just another zombie-apocalyptic series about one survivor of a zombie snack in the postwar United States. But, it doesn’t incorporate any of the original cast members. The story starts with a mother named Rose (played with Jaime King), separated from her daughter, determined to be reunited with her amidst a zombie apocalypse. She’s later joined by a small number of American refugees in her frightening journey.

