Black Summer Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Expected Plotline And A Fan Should Know?

- Advertisement -

Black Summer Season two, Black Summer is a Netflix Original apocalyptic fiction net television series made by Karl Schaefer and John Hyams. Its story is about a mother who’s discovering her daughter during a zombie apocalypse. Black Summer is created by precisely the same group that is supporting the sci-fi zombie show Z Nation.

- Advertisement -

They revolve around the zombie universe, but they are incredibly different from one another and are put on a different timeline. Creators have managed to make it exciting with a lot of actions, deadly zombies, intriguing storylines, and lively characters, making it a perfect mix for a journey through town.

Its first season, consisting of eight episodes, premiered on April 11, 2019, on Netflix. The show was renewed for a second year and is expected to return in 2020.

Here’s everything you want to know about the upcoming period of Black Summer.

Black Summer Season 2: Release Date

In November 2019, Netflix revived Black Summer for another season. Filming for year two began in ancient 2020, but due to this Covid-19 pandemic, production was discontinued on March 18, 2020. Back in July 2020, it was reported that the creation would begin from August, but today it’s been further pushed back to September 3, 2020.

There has been no announcement concerning the official launch date of the second season. We are expecting it to release by the end of 2020 or mid-2021.

Black Summer Season 2: Cast

The second season is expected to return with the prominent cast members including Jaimy King as Rose, Justin Chu Cary as Julius James, Sal Velez Jr as William Velez, Kelsey Flower as Lance, and Christina Lee as the Korean women.

Few fresh faces have also been added to the cast of the second season.

Black Summer Season 2: Expected Plotline

It’s quite challenging to predict the storyline of season two as the former season concluded on a happy note. At the end of the first year, Rose reunited with her daughter. Apart from Rose, Spears and Sun managed to endure the trip.

The plot of the new season hasn’t yet been revealed. Fans are also hoping for the series to join with all the events mentioned in the series Z Country.