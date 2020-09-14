Home Entertainment Black Panther Two Will Be A Debatable Marvel Movie To Make In...
Entertainment

Black Panther Two Will Be A Debatable Marvel Movie To Make In Light Of The Untimely Death Of Chadwick Boseman

By- Akanksha Ranjan
Black Panther Two will be a Debatable Marvel movie to make in light of the untimely death of Chadwick Boseman.

 

Marvel

Disney and Marvel have not revealed how the movie will deal with the loss of this beloved celebrity, but fans are already asking the studios to not recast the role of T’Challa.

News which Chadwick Boseman died after battling cancer for four decades shocked the world a couple of weeks ago.

Few people knew the actor was fighting the horrible illness even because he was shooting some of his most iconic movies, Black Panther among them.

A report a few days ago stated that Boseman was hopeful he would get better, and he’d have started preparing for Black Panther 2 this month.

The sequel isn’t officially included in Stage 4, as Marvel declared Black Panther 2 separately with a first release date of May 6th, 2022.

Factors such as the book coronavirus pandemic as well as the untimely passing of Boseman

might induce Disney to postpone the film and give it more time to deal with the loss.

has a couple of choices at its disposal, but it’s too premature to address the matter publicly.

Also Read:   Marvel Answered The Question That We Had Since Endgame

Fans, however, already think they understand exactly how Black Panther two should proceed.

One of the obvious choices would be to recast a different actor as T’Challa/Black Panther

But it’s unlikely that lovers would appreciate such a move.

It would also be unbelievably hard for a different celebrity to accept the role.

Boseman is T’Challa, along with his Black Panther should be honoured by not giving the role to a different celebrity, even if Boseman’s passing causes difficulties for Marvel’s plans.

The character was supposedly going to appear at different crossovers in the future, not only the Black Panther sequel.

Also Read:   The Marvel Movies: Disney+ Prepared For This Year Are Still Delayed

The option is for Marvel to maneuver the Black Panther mantle to somebody else.

Played by Letitia Wright, the personality made an impression at the first movie,

and she looked in equally Infinity War and Endgame.

She is able to quickly turn into the new Black Panther at the upcoming Avengers lineup.

In the end, Shuri does have to become Black Panther in the comics, and Marvel would probably have steered in that direction anyhow in the future.

Marvel could always try to make things interesting and have somebody else become Black Panther till Shuri may take over.

Also Read:   Disney Confirmed That Its Big Blockbuster Movies

Since SyFy explains, Shuri’s route to getting Black Panther is not a simple journey in the comic book.

Whatever chooses to do, it will still have to explain what happened to T’Challa.

The character was living at the end of Endgame, getting prepared to lead Wakanda after five decades of absence

Marvel could have the name die or vanish off-screen.

Another choice is to have Black Panther die right at the start of the sequel, during a certain action scene.

A post-credits passing scene at a different film that precedes Black Panther 2 might offer the king with an even better exit.

As we already know, T’Challa is rather a skilled Black Panther and a formidable adversary.

The villain who kills Black Panther would need to be rather challenging also.

Using Black Panther die in a post-credits scene nearer to the release of this sequel,

could both honour Boseman’s epic representation of T’Challa and advance the narrative forward.

This would not even require a digital recreation of T’Challa, that would be a contentious choice to make.

Boseman’s regular stunt double could handle the Black Panther actions, and we wouldn’t even have to watch T’Challa’s face or listen to any dialog.

Also Read:   Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Will Johnny Depp Return to Disney Franchise? Release Date, Plot, Trailer, And Black Pearl Is Returning?
Also Read:   Black Widow Leaks:Big Twist Of MCU Phase 4

It’d be a heartbreaking moment that audiences wouldn’t always expect and offer them a opportunity to say

goodbye to Boseman’s T’Challa prior to the Black Panther two premiere.

Speculation aside,

IT has plenty of time and imagination to work out a way to honour Boseman’s T’Challa

and move Black Panther forward.

Obviously, fans have already taken to social media

and asked Disney not to recast Boseman’s role, reports Looper.

Others have begun online petitions asking Marvel to not alter T’Challa,

and instead turn Shuri into Black Panther for the sequel:

Chadwick Boseman can not be replaced.

He’s a Black Panther.

No actor should take on this role at the light of the devastating passing.

Shuri should take up the mantle of Dark Panther, as she has done in the comics.

With all that aside, it is uncertain how central Black Panther

will function as MCU’s overall storyline in light of Boseman’s passing.

However, the superhero may still appear in many different crossovers,

regardless of who gets to use the Black Panther armour and direct Wakanda.

Akanksha Ranjan

Black Panther Two Will Be A Debatable Marvel Movie To Make In Light Of The Untimely Death Of Chadwick Boseman

